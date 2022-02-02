Civil War Round Table kicks off '22 schedule

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is eager to begin its 2022 schedule, starting with its opening presentation Thursday night.

"The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is extremely pleased to have put together a great slate of speakers for 2022," said BVCWRT President Dale Phillips. "It includes a great combination of nationally recognized presenters as well as several local speakers. The national level speakers include Curt Fields, speaking on General US. Grant; William de Marigny Hyland, talking about his Louisiana ancestor Bernard de Marigny, who lived from 1775-1868; and Jim Irwin, presenting a talk on Jesse James: the Man the Myth and the Movie."

The 2022 list of speakers and their topic align perfectly with the group's mission statement, which, according to Phillips, is "To educate about and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as 'The American Civil War,' and to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war."

The new year's schedule was to originally start Jan. 6 with a presentation by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo. But inclement weather forced the cancellation of that night's event and Phillips, who was originally scheduled to present a program discussing the Battle for the Bayou in the February slot, gave up his night so Cottrell could give his presentation.

The schedule for the year is as follows:

• Feb. 3 -- Steve Cottrell, Battle of Carthage, Mo.

• March 3 -- Dr. Chris Huggard and Jerry Moore, Aaron Van Winkel

• April 7 -- Maylon Rice, Post War Political and Economic Aftermath of the Civil War in Arkansas State Government

• May 5 -- Kerry Jones, The Incredible Story of Eight Common Soldiers at Pea Ridge

• June 2 -- Jim Spillars, The Battle of Cane Hill

• July 7 -- William de Marigny Hyland, Bernard de Marigny (1785-1868)

• Aug. 4 -- Curt Fields, Historical Interpreter of General US Grant

• Sept. 1 -- Jim Erwin, Jesse James: The Man, the Myth, the Movie

• Oct. 6 -- Jerry Wooten, Battle of Johnsonville, Tennessee

• Nov. 3 -- David Todd, TBA

• Dec. 1 -- Steve Phan, Defenses of Washington, D.C.

The BVCWRT normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, which is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista at the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road.

Other group officers include Chuck Pribbernow, vice-president; Brenna Drindak, secretary; and Rick Hebar, treasurer.

Phillips said effective July 1 membership dues will be $25 per person or $40 for a family. Dues are to be paid by Aug. 1 and are good for one year. Non-members may attend for $5 per meeting attended. That money may be applied to an annual membership if the individual decides to join. Each member receives two guest passes annually. Phillips explained that these passes can be used once to waive the $5 individual meeting fee for a member's guest. All monies collected will go to the expenses of the CWRT and to cover the travel costs of the group's guest speakers.

Phillips pointed out that in addition to enjoying local and nationally recognized speakers at the BVCWRT meetings, the group sponsors field trips to local and nationally significant Civil War historic sites. The group also hosts periodic book sales for its members.

Those who would like more information on the group can reach Phillips via email at [email protected]