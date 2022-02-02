Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 20 were: North-South -- Mike Foley and Ruth Ann Vavrinek; East-West -- Len and Paula Fettig

Winners Jan. 25 were: North-South -- Nancy Sherbondy and Valeries Watson; East-West (3-way tie) -- Martha Kolk and Marilyn Brown/Renee Charpie and Billie Herriott/Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Jan. 25 were: Game 1 -- first, Bill Armstrong; second, Ron Madsen. Second game -- first, Jerry Vnuk; second, Art Hamilton

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 25 were: first -- Connie Knafla, Mabel Ashline and Marj Shafer; second -- Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. There is no charge and no prior experience is necessary. Any questions, call Roy at 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 25 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Stan Neukircher and Karin Fowler; third -- Al Akey and Don Knapp; fourth -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley. Honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners Jan. 26 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Jerry Vnuk.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 26 were: first, Dottie Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 21 were: Table one -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bob Crawford. Table Two -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, George Fellers. High Score -- Stan Neukircher

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Information: 479-855-4991 for details.

