Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table announces its Feb. 3 program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Cottrell is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. He is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College. Cottrell was scheduled to be the group's speaker in January but the meeting was canceled due to bad weather.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on August 10, 1861.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb.3. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

Shoes of Love at Village Bible Church

Samaritan's Feet "Shoes of Love" is on the way to its target of 350 shoes. Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., VBC looks forward to the opportunity to serve 350 children with new shoes. There are many opportunities for anyone interested in volunteering during this event: card writers, foot washers, greeters and prayer warriors. Please contact Deb Rosell at [email protected] For those wishing to donate funds to this effort there is a link available on the VBC website https://vbcbv.org/ or they can write a check (made out to Samaritan's Feet) and submit it to the church office. Donations are given directly to Samaritan's Feet for deposit. Lastly, all shoes will be purchased through Samaritan's Feet.

NWA Historic Foods Tasting

Tastings of native foods, some made into low sugar jams and jellies, will be featured at the NWA Historic Foods Tasting event to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 and Kingsland).

Fruits will include pawpaws, maypops, persimmons and wild blackberries. Attendees also will have the chance to taste historic recipes from old Bella Vista. The event is free and open to everyone.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m. A variety of exhibits showcase the history of Bella Vista back to 1915, when Lake Bella Vista was first built. Tours of the 1912 fully furnished Settler's Cabin are also available. The museum gift shop carries Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise such as local honey. It also sells books about Bella Vista history and Arkansas nature topics. Admission is free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. For more information call 479-855-2335 or visit online at bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has reverted to curbside pickup. Curbside pickup hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.

The library's book drop and digital access will remain available during this time, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753. Card holders may update their accounts if they have expired and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

All Bella Vista Public Library programs and meeting room bookings held at the library during the month of January are suspended at this time.

The And the Author Is ... Book Club, Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club and True Crime Club will meet at their regularly scheduled time via Zoom. The We're Hooked Knitting & Crochet group now has a Facebook group to share what projects are being worked on. Please join their respective Facebook groups for more information and to access the Zoom link. To find the Facebook groups, simply search for the club name in the search bar on Facebook and request to join the group.

Family Storytime is now being posted to Facebook on Tuesdays. Tune in for stories with Ms. Alex. Family Storytime is best for ages 6-8.

Pre-School Storytime is now being posted to Facebook on Fridays. Ms. Ellen will read a story and lead everyone in a few songs. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5.

Those in a group that regularly meets at the library should contact the group coordinator for adjusted meeting dates.

For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed to the public until Monday, Feb. 7, according to an email from the city's communication director.

City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for President's Day.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Board of Directors Election Candidates for the 2022 year are as follows:

Jason Loyd

MaryAnn Bradley

Jerre Barron, Jr.

Mike Abb

Sheila Heward

The election process begins with a Meet the Candidates event to be held at Riordan Hall 6 p.m., March 16.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Member Survey and Focus Group Results

The results are in and have been compiled from the 2021 Member Survey and Focus Groups. In an effort to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan, the Board of Directors launched the survey and focus groups in order to determine the directionality and funding of POA projects over the next five years. Below is a link which will take you to the results.

https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/board-of-directors/survey-focus-group-info/

This link brings up a page with four separate PDF's: 2021 Survey Comments; 2021 Survey Stats; Community Feedback 2021 Report; and Focus Group Question Feedback.