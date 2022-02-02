Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at New Life Church at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Marcia Gillis, "Life's Healing Choices." The special feature will be by The Spice & Tea Exchange "A Valentine Tea." This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or Text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Jane [email protected]

Benton County Master Gardeners

The monthly meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners, a volunteer group that works with the county extension office to educate and beautify the local environment, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 816 NW 8th Street, Bentonville. The public is welcome. Executive Board Meetings are also open to the public.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's. The meeting will feature a local artist and her use of driftwood to design art objects. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista.

Pat Slatton will be teaching the class on an acrylic abstract painting. Attendees are requested to bring an 11x14 canvas, or one the size of their choice. The canvas should be prepped by base coating in three pastel colors of choosing. An example would be, violet on top, yellow in the middle, and blue on the bottom. Supplies to bring are a sea sponge, a water spray bottle, paper towels and a water container for the sponge. The paints will be supplied by the instructor.

A re-purpose table will be set up for members to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Recently members hand painted 15 canvas bags and filled them with items for the ladies at the women's shelter. Thank you to all the members who participated in this generous project, it was greatly appreciated.

Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This meeting is open to the public and free for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. There are always open readings, so bring along a recent poem or prose you have been working on. Most meetings host a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if unvaccinated or living in the same household with other at-risk persons.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

SCAS Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings feature a speaker, constellation of the month and Astro Fundamentals Video. There will be viewing afterwards weather permitting. The club offers Astro Games and Fun Astro Worksheets for the kids. All ages are welcome. For further information on Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, please contact club President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Currently Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has one impromptu Star Party group in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. They meet whenever the weather is clear for some good night viewing. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. Fee for the group is only $2 annually and new members are welcome. Those with questions can call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista currently meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There are pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting provides a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month. Plans are currently being made for the next Train Show to be held in the near future. All are welcome to join at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia. The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus have been put on hold until further notice due to the current environment with covid and its variants. For more information contact [email protected]

Northwest Veterans Council

The Northwest Veterans Council has announced plans for the wall of honor's first expansion project. A groundbreaking event is being planned and the new wall will be dedicated Memorial Day. Space is still available and names may be purchased from the council's website, VetWallofHonor.org. Donations may also be made at the website.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.