Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church – Bella Vista

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. Next to the Little Food Pantry is the Little Free Library. A number of people in the community have brought both adult and children's books and all are welcome to take home a book that you may be interested in.

United Lutheran Church invites everyone to join the Piecemakers group that meets weekly on Thursday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. Throughout the year this group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles the pieces into a variety of sizes of quilts. These quilts are donated to Lutheran World Relief, locally to the NWA Children's Shelter and to other members of the community who may have a need. All are invited to either help sew the pieces together with one of our machines or help with assembly where no sewing is required. For more information, please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

Regular worship service is on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with coffee/social fellowship both before and after worship. Both Youth Christian Education and Adult Education classes are held following the service and all are welcome. The Sunday morning worship service may be watched on Facebook Live or on Sunday afternoons after 3 p.m. it will be posted on the ULC website at www.unitedlutheranbv.org.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bible study opportunities include Adult Bible Fellowship, 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday; and Men's Bible Fellowship, 8-9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Community Life Groups are held at various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Contact the church by phone at 479-855-1126 or e-mail [email protected] Those interested can also visit the website. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Due to the continued upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. The service can be watched live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two services offered every Sunday: traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m., blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Hass leads "Christianity 101" in the church library. This class is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to its members. Visit the church website at www.bvluthran.com for additional information. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Choir rehearsals are Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon and will be distributing groeries in person.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. with the church service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

The office phone number is 479-855-2800 and the web address is highlandchristianbv.org. The recorded version of the Sunday worship services are available online at the web page.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Please call ahead at 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

The church will host a blood drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at cbcp.org/donate-blood or call 417-227-5006 or drop by Village Bible Church on Feb 4.

Samaritan's Feet "Shoes of Love" is on the way to its target of 350 shoes. On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., VBC looks forward to the opportunity to serve 350 children with new shoes. There are many opportunities for anyone interested in volunteering during this event: card writers, foot washers, greeters and prayer warriors. Please contact Deb Rosell at [email protected] For those wishing to donate funds to this effort there is a link available on the VBC website https://vbcbv.org/ or they can write a check (made out to Samaritan's Feet) and submit it to the church office. Donations are given directly to Samaritan's Feet for deposit. Lastly, all shoes will be purchased through Samaritan's Feet.

There are many bible study opportunities, life groups and discipleship groups available within the community. Phone 479-876-5764 or visit the website at https://vbcbv.org/; send an email to the office at [email protected] or to Pastor Al Frank's email at [email protected] The VBC address is 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Sunday School is at 9 a.m., Sunday worship service is at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesday prayer and praise service is at 6:30 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church believes that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.