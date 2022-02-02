The Weekly Vista
Beginning anglers can let their knowledge of crappie fishing Zoom

February 2, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK – Crappie fishing is a year-long hobby for many anglers, but the sport really springs into action in March as water temperature picks up and fish move out of the depths to easier areas to fish. Now is the time for beginners interested in learning about crappie to take an informal class.

Thanks to Zoom video-conferencing software, that class will come to those interested, wherever they are, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 6-7 p.m. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's fishing education team and special guests will hold a discussion via Zoom discussing where to fish for crappie, the baits to use and special riggings that employ crappie biology.

The educators will also provide more key information that new crappie anglers will need when it's time to get out on the water.

The instruction is free, but registration is required for the class. Go to https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/176974, and after registering, participants will receive a link to the program.

Note: Event registration for ages 13 and under requires parental approval.

