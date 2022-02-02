Area prepares for winter storm

It was an early spring-like day Monday -- sunny with vivid, clear blue skies and a temperature in the 60s across Northwest Arkansas. But a potential storm is brewing and local official are keeping a watchful eye on fast-changing conditions.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the area from midnight Wednesday to midnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. There could be several inches of snow and up 0.50 inches of ice. The winter storm watch covers all of Western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Jay Frasier with the Benton County Road Department said Monday crews were checking equipment and getting ready for the storm. The county has a stock pile of sand, salt and salt brine ready, he said.

County officials will make a decision about pretreating roads as the storm gets closer, Frasier said.

Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city of Bella Vista, said crews do not pretreat roads due to the number of miles of roads in the city. Crews will have trucks loaded with sand and salt and employees will go on call, she said.

"As soon as the snow flies they will get out there," Lapp said.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said pretreatment of city streets will begin today or Wednesday. The city will split up the crews where one comes in during the day and another arrives at night to provide 24-hour coverage.

Crews will work on major roads and then hit secondary streets, Edwards said.

Holland Hayden, Siloam Springs communications officer, said the city will pretreat streets ahead of the storm starting this afternoon. There is a prescribed bridge and street route and all bridges and major intersections will be treated.

Most winter storm prep is done well in advance of cold weather. Vehicles are checked for fuel and equipment, salt and treatment levels are ensured and staff is available, Hayden said.

The high today will be in the mid-50s. The weather, though, is expected to turn late tonight into early Wednesday morning with showers before midnight, according to the weather service.

Wednesday's forecast shows rain before 9 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., followed by freezing rain and sleet with temperatures falling to around 31 by 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected before midnight, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet. The sleet could be heavy at times. The low will be around 18. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service.

Snow is likely Thursday, mainly before noon, with a high of 23. The chance of precipitation is 60%. There is a 30% chance of snow Thursday night with a low near 12 degrees, according to the weather service.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28, according to the weather service.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said the forecast for this week's storm raises more potential problems the the most recent winter-weather events.

"Right now, it looks like it's a little bit dicey," Lester said around midday Monday. "As of now, given the pattern that we're seeing, we're going to get more ice than snow."

Lester said the Road Department has split its crews into 12-hour shifts in advance of the storm.

"We'll be working 24-7 for the duration of the storm," Lester said. "We prioritize roads that are more travelled. We've had our guys out so they know what their responsibilities are and they're familiar with the roads and the potential trouble spots."

Lester said the county does not pretreat roads, but has snow plows ready for use and trucks prepared to spread gravel on icy roads as needed. Lester said the county receives daily briefings from the National Weather Service office in Tulsa and as the storm gets nearer those briefings may increase.

"If things start to change, we could get multiple updates daily," he said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said it is imperative people only use devices that are designed and intended to be used for heating. Devices not intended for heating create an issue with carbon dioxide or fire hazard, he said.

Jenkins recommended people who may be at risk start to plan and discuss with family and friends other places they may be able to stay.

Jenkins said he has seen people bring barbecue grills into their garage for heating. Grills or ovens are not designed for heating and should not be used, Jenkins said.

"They are great for cooking, but not intended for heating," Jenkins said.

With the possibility of freezing weather this week, the city of Fayetteville offered some guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.

Before the freezing weather arrives, insulate all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets and make sure your meter lid is properly seated and close garage doors, according to a city news release,

If the temperature drops below freezing, let water drip slowly from inside faucets, especially if the sink is adjacent to an outside wall. Open cabinet doors underneath sinks to expose the pipe to room temperature air, according to the release.

If you suspect your pipes are frozen, use a hair dryer or rags soaked in hot water to thaw lines; do not use open flame, according to the release.

Water is usually available in at least one faucet; check other faucets for running water. If there is no water coming from any or your faucets, there may be a problem with your meter or an outdoor supply line, according to the release.

If you have a burst water pipe, shut off the water supply valve at the location, if possible, according to the release.

Robert T. McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, said he would recommend individuals sign up for the BC Alert notifications at www.bcalert.com. Ready.gov has winter-weather tips, he said.