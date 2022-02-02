A quarter of Arkansas' covid-19 cases among kids; doctor says most illnesses mild, but severe sickness possible

Omicron is affecting a higher proportion of people under the age of 18 in Arkansas than previous variants did, although most cases are mild, according to local experts.

On Thursday, there were 20,443 active pediatric covid-19 cases in the state, representing 25.6% of the 79,868 total active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. In comparison, only 21.6% of the total cases since the beginning of the pandemic have been among the 0-18 age group.

Kids under 18 account for 23.2% of the state's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the 19-county region the Department of Health designates as Northwest Arkansas, there were 902 active pediatric cases Thursday.

Omicron is more contagious than previous variants and is always looking for the next susceptible person, said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville public health officer and practicing pediatrician.

Unfortunately, young children are disproportionately affected, she said. They are the most susceptible hosts because children ages 5 to 11 have the lowest vaccination rate, and children under 5 are not even eligible for vaccination, she said.

A total of 10,952 active cases in the state, or about 13.7%, were among kids under the age of 11, according to the Department of Health. The Census Bureau website does not list the percentage of population that falls in that age group.

Dr. Robert Williams, chief medical officer for Arkansas Children's Northwest, said the hospital is seeing an increased positivity rate among kids being tested for the virus.

Children are generally not affected severely by the omicron variant, but with the overwhelming number of patients who are testing positive for the virus, it's possible any one of them could have a severe case, Williams said.

Many of the hospitalized covid-19 patients are coming into the hospital for other reasons, such as appendicitis or a broken arm, and are testing positive for the virus even though they don't have symptoms, Williams said.

"We are finding a bunch of people who wouldn't have otherwise known they had covid," he said.

On Friday, 28 children were hospitalized at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and seven were hospitalized at the hospital's Northwest campus in Springdale for a total of 35, according to spokeswoman Nicole Huddleston. At the Little Rock hospital, five children were in intensive care units and four were on a ventilator, she said.

Arkansas Children's Hospital on Jan. 19 had an all-time high of 46 patients hospitalized for covid-19 on both campuses combined, Huddleston said.

A total of 1,720 covid-19 patients were hospitalized with the virus in the state Thursday, according to the Department of Health. The number of currently hospitalized children was not available, according to spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill.

Since the pandemic began, 1,202 children have been hospitalized with the virus, 152 have been admitted to ICU and four have died, according to the Department of Health. Nationally, 748 children have died of covid-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seeking care

Omicron symptoms in children include a cough, runny nose, congestion, headache and fever, Williams said. Most cases are mild, but research shows that adolescents with other medical problems are at a much higher risk for having a severe infection, Williams said. Although it's rare, otherwise healthy kids can get a severe case, he said.

Parents should seek medical attention if their child is having trouble breathing, not able to eat because they are throwing up, or if fever reducers such as Tylenol or ibuprofen bring their temperature down but they still feel and look terrible, Williams said.

The good news is omicron is not as severe an infection for the lower respiratory system as previous variants were, Sharkey said. Instead it causes more upper respiratory symptoms, she said.

Children under age 5 and those with asthma are most prone to respiratory problems, Sharkey said. Since children have smaller upper respiratory systems than adults compared to their body size, upper respiratory system inflammation causes more distress in kids, Sharkey said. Children can get a croupy cough, and during coughing spells, oxygen levels can drop precipitously, she said.

Parents should watch for prolonged coughing spells with any change in skin color, from red to purple, Sharkey said. Dehydration is another frequent problem in infants and young children because they have trouble drinking when they are congested, she said.

It isn't necessary for people who have been exposed to covid-19 or have mild symptoms to visit the emergency room or even make a doctor's appointment to get a covid-19 test, Williams said. People who have been exposed to covid-19 and have symptoms most likely have the virus and should quarantine at home, he said.

Testing is available at local pharmacies and drive-through testing sites, he said.

Vaccination

Since Feb. 1, 78.5% of pediatric cases have been in unvaccinated people, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. On Friday, 10.3% of kids age 12 to 18 were partially vaccinated and 44.8% were fully vaccinated, the department's covid-19 dashboard states.

"If you have any opportunity to offer your children a vaccine that could potentially save their life, why wouldn't you?" Williams said.

Even though it's easy to assume healthy children wouldn't get severely ill if they got covid-19, they may be going to school with children who are at risk, Sharkey said. It's important to protect the most vulnerable in the community, she said.

Many children can't get vaccinated because they are under the age of 5, while others can't get vaccinated because of an immune system issue, Williams said. The best thing families can do to protect those individuals is create a vaccine bubble around them, he said. Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine or booster should do so, he said.

The CDC this month recommended the Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12 and up five months after their second dose. Moderately to severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds can receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot, the CDC states.

The booster shot is the same vaccine that was given during the first two rounds, so there should be no further side effects, Williams said. He compared the booster to an immunity reminder.

"Just like when you are told the same thing three or four times, you are more likely to remember it," he said.

Arkansas Children's Hospital has not treated any patients with symptoms attributed to covid-19 vaccine side effects, Williams said.

Both Sharkey and Williams encouraged parents with questions to talk to their doctor rather than relying on social media for answers.

Other measures for preventing the spread of the virus include social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask -- especially a medical-grade surgical mask, Williams said.

Pediatric cases

Covid-19 cases in Arkansas among people age 0-18:

• Total cases: 164,928

• Active cases: 20,443

• Cases ever hospitalized: 1,202

• Cases ever admitted to the ICU: 152

• Deaths: 4

Source: Arkansas Department of Health