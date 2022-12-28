Wreaths placed for veterans

The goal is not to decorate for Christmas, Ross Kelly, the Wreaths Across America coordinator for the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens, told a crowd of about 150 volunteers during a ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 17. The goal is to honor the sacrifice made by about 270 veterans who are buried in the cemetery.

He asked the volunteers to say the name of each veteran as they laid a wreath on the grave and to thank each one.

Wreaths Across America first came to Bella Vista in 2017. In recent years, Lifeway Christian School National Honor Society has helped raise the funds to pay for the wreaths.

Members of Scout Troop 3410 B and 3410 G helped lay the wreaths. They actually spent the night before camping at the edge of the cemetery in spite of a freezing temperatures so they could be at the site early. The troop used to help out at the national cemetery in Fayetteville but moved to the Bella Vista project which is closer to home, assistant Scout Master Michael Pitts explained.

Five wreaths were placed during the opening ceremony; one for each branch of service and one for the soldiers who never returned and are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action. Then volunteers spread out to place one wreath on the grave of every veteran buried in Bella Vista.