Wreaths placed for veterans

by Lynn Atkins | December 28, 2022 at 5:30 a.m.
Lynn Atkins Florence Hill laid a wreath on her husband's grave when Wreaths Across America visited the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens. Her neighbor, Frank Welnetz stopped to chat before checking on other former neighbors who are buried in the cemetary.

The goal is not to decorate for Christmas, Ross Kelly, the Wreaths Across America coordinator for the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens, told a crowd of about 150 volunteers during a ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 17. The goal is to honor the sacrifice made by about 270 veterans who are buried in the cemetery.

He asked the volunteers to say the name of each veteran as they laid a wreath on the grave and to thank each one.

Wreaths Across America first came to Bella Vista in 2017. In recent years, Lifeway Christian School National Honor Society has helped raise the funds to pay for the wreaths.

Members of Scout Troop 3410 B and 3410 G helped lay the wreaths. They actually spent the night before camping at the edge of the cemetery in spite of a freezing temperatures so they could be at the site early. The troop used to help out at the national cemetery in Fayetteville but moved to the Bella Vista project which is closer to home, assistant Scout Master Michael Pitts explained.

Five wreaths were placed during the opening ceremony; one for each branch of service and one for the soldiers who never returned and are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action. Then volunteers spread out to place one wreath on the grave of every veteran buried in Bella Vista.

  photo  Lynn Atkins Frank Welnetz salutes after laying a wreath to represent all veterans of the U.S. Air Force. Each veteran buried in the Bella Vista Memorial Garden got a wreath after the opening ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
  

Print Headline: Wreaths placed for veterans

