The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 28, 2022

Geraldine Virginia Ayers

Geraldine (Gerry) Virginia Ayers died Dec. 10, 2022, her 98th birthday, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Raymond Miles and Violet Stolberg Miles. She was raised on Milwaukee Avenue, the oldest row of houses in Minneapolis. She graduated from South High afterwhich she worked for Sears and Roebuck. She married Harold, a flight instructor in the Army Air Corp. on Feb. 10, 1945. After World War II they returned to Minneapolis before heading to the west coast and sunnier climate. Eventually, she followed her husband to various places when he became a pilot with United Airlines. She was a homemaker and enjoyed various crafts, as well as cake decorating, sewing and dance club. They moved to northern Minnesota to run a fishing/family resort before moving to Bella Vista in 1998. In 2017 she moved into Corcordia Retirement Community.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold E. Ayers; and son, James.

She is survived by daughters Jacqueline Geddes and Sheryl Stephens and four grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Freddie Purl Crofford

Freddie Purl Crofford, 89, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at a skilled care center in Bella Vista.

He was born May 27, 1933, in Hardin, Ark., to Mattie Kilgore and James Richard Crofford. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church where his father served as a deacon until the family moved in 1951. During the Korean War, he was stationed in England, serving as an airplane mechanic for the U.S. Air Force. Upon his return, he worked for Armor Meat. He married Rosemary Pratt, Sept. 6, 1952. His work included the railroad, commercial pilot, an owner/operator of the Pine Bluff Municipal Airport restaurant and a commercial driver for an eye clinic. Moving to northwest Arkansas in the early 90s, he worked for Fletcher Honda until September of 2022. He enjoyed tending his garden and being in nature.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; eight siblings, George, Mattie Belle, Bennie, Adeline, J.R., Franklin, Edna and Charles Thomas; his wife of 59 years, Rosemary Crofford; daughter Jerrie and son Kenneth.

He is survived by his daughter, Terrie Mathis (Churck) and four grandchildren.

Celebration of life festivities will be announced at a later date by the family.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Notice for Diane Dingman

Welcome all friends of Diane Dingmann to join the family in honoring and celebrating her life. Please join us on Friday Dec. 30th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Bella Vista.

Dale Dyer

Dale Dyer, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville, Ark., surrounded by friends and loved ones.

He was born in December of 1946 in Los Angeles, Calif. He grew up in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City, Okla. He graduated college at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah with dual bachelor's degrees in psychology and marketing. He moved to Jonesboro, Ark., in 1980. He lived in this community and was an active golfer and outdoorsman. He spent much of his career working in the financial services industry with Wolters Kluwer, formerly Bankers Systems, and retired after 30 plus years in December of 2011.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Yvonne.

He is survived by his son, Walker (Cassie) Dyer of Bentonville; his siblings, Don (Nancy) Dyer and Cathy (Nick) Fitzgerald; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held privately.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Linda Kay Ervin

Linda Kay Ervin, of Bella Vista, Ark, died Dec. 18, 2022, at home in Bella Vista.

She was born in Osage, Iowa, on April 24, 1945, to Lorena and Wayne Elfers. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church. She taught high school math, was a dental office manager and counted threads for a vendor for Walmart. She enjoyed volunteering, estate sales, donating and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Shane (Amy) of Arlington, Texas; one grandson and sister, Diane Bonta of Urbandale, Iowa.

A memorial service will be at the Presbyterian Church, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72715 at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Connie Jean Kennedy

Connie Jean Kennedy, 81, of Bella Vista, died Dec. 18, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was raised in Cedarville, Ark., and graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Fort Smith, Ark. She married Bill in 1960 and raised four children while living in Van Buren, Ark. She retired from Westark Community College in Fort Smith where she served as the bookstore manager. She moved to Bella Vista in 1994.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill, parents David and Audrey Hightower and brother Jimmy Hightower.

She is survived by her four children, Bill Kennedy Jr. (Linda) of Bella Vista, Kelly Kennedy of Bella Vista, Leslie Folsom (Joe) of Bella Vista, Leigh Ann Watkins (Jake) of Corinth, Texas; 12 grandchildren and two brothers, David Hightower of Union Town and Kenneth Hightower of Cedarville.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home. A private family burial took place on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Sarah's Grove Cemetery in Van Buren, Ark.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Gorege Lorton

George Lorton, 89, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Santa Ana, Calif., to George and Georgia Lorton. He lived most of his life in Costa Mesa, Calif. He retired as a captain for the Costa Mesa Police Department after 29 years of service. He also served four years in the Army stationed in Korea. He and his wife enjoyed touring the country in their motorhome. In their later years, they settled in Bella Vista, where they enjoyed golfing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy.

He is survived by his four children, Deanna Kaufman (TJ), George Lorton III (Gigi), Chris Lorton (Patty) and Lori Stone (Joe) and 12 grandchildren.

At his request there will be no memorial service.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Carol Collen Oster-Green (Cumberland)

Carol Colleen Oster-Green (Cumberland), 85, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022.

She was born in Benton County, Iowa, to Cyrus Merl and Ruby (Wright) Cumberland on May 3, 1937.

Affectionately known as 'CC', she traveled the world and was a successful businesswoman at several companies including Trans World Airlines, NuSkin International and Blue Buffalo.

She shared her life with husband, Robert Oster, for 35 years until his death in 2005 and with husband, Charles Green, for 4 years until his death in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfathers, Cecil Bliven and Ben Thompson; husbands; and brother, Verl Cumberland.

She is survived by sister, Iola Krause; stepchildren, Rhonda Marshall and Bob (Sharon) Oster; nieces/nephews, Kim (Paul Gotceitas) Krause, Kara (Steve Topper) Alvarez, Kelli (Jared) Pool, Chris Cumberland; her beloved dog, Zoe; grandchildren; and friends. We will miss her infectious laugh and passion for style.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. On-line condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Janie Lee White

Janie Lee White, 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Bentonville, Ark., to Mary Deen and Cleo Dover. She enjoyed reading. She worked in housekeeping for many years for Concordia skilled care center located in Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Clarissa Faye; her mother, Mary Byers; father, Cleo Dover; and two brothers, James Dover "JR" and Lester Dover.

She is survived by two sons, Lee and Travis; one daughter, Nancy DeShields of Pea Ridge, Ark.; two brothers, Dewey Dover of Washburn, Mo., Bobby Dover of Mountain Home, Ark.; four sisters, Jeannie House of Bentonville, Ark., Sue Walker of Pea Ridge, Ark., Laquita Hall of Rogers, Ark., Teresa Pruitt of Pea Ridge, Ark.; long-time friend, Brenda Dover of the home; and five grandchilren.

A celebration of life will be at Ronnie's Swadley Jr AKA Tigger's Barn Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from noon-3 p.m.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Ervin



Kennedy



Dyer



Crofford



Lorton



White

