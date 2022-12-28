The Weekly Vista listing of area New Year happenings

Winter Break in NWA

• Bentonville -- Winter Break Wonders at Crystal Bridges will offer special activities each afternoon, including artmaking, creative play, movement activities, art carts, visits by nature experts, music and more Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 from 1-4 p.m.. These events are all free with no tickets or reservations required. Find more information at crystalbridges.org/calendar/winter-break-wonders-2.

• Bentonville -- The Rink at Lawrence Plaza will be open through February. This is a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. The cost is $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. Visit bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

• Eureka Springs -- Christmas Tree Forest -- The trees are lit up on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel. The forest will be on display through Jan. 1.

• Fayetteville -- Lights of the Ozarks -- This display features over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

Celebrate the New Year!

Bentonville

• Noon Year's Eve at Crystal Bridges -- The annual family friendly, daytime New Year's celebration will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,' and a Coca-Cola New Year's toast at noon. Dress to impress or just have fun. Free and no tickets required for this drop-in event. Visit crystalbridges.org for more information.

• Zing in the New Year -- With interactive activities such as a pulley STEM challenge, ball painting, tower building, polyhedrons and more that explore the New York City ball drop with a countdown to the new year. Activities and celebrations will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Scott Family Amazeum. Zing in the New Year is included in the regular $11 admission price, guests younger than 2 get in free.

Eureka Springs

• Grateful New Years -- This fun time, featuring Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain, starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Chelsea's Corner Bar located at 10 Mountain St. Find more details on facebook. com/chelseaseureka

• New Year's Eve Party -- The party, featuring Skye Pollard and the Family Hollor, starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Wanderoo Lodge & Gravel Bar located at 216 W. Van Buren. Visit facebook.com/wanderoolodge for more details.

Fayetteville

• New Years Eve with Arkansauce -- Enjoy wo nights with Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, with Mighty Pines and at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3o, with Full House at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets and more information are available at georgesmajesticlounge. com/shows.

• Dancing Through the Decades -- Doors open to the '70s at 7 p.m. with decades changing each hour. Live music with Two Story Radio for the '80s and '90s and DJ Zero Cool for the rest. Early bird prices for general admission are $10. VIP Mezzanine couches and seating with champagne and drink tickets for up to eight people is $600. Check out the details at jjslive.com.

• New Years at Nomads -- With 40 open, The Espionage Act, The Black Diamonds and FaceDancer starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Admission is $10 at the door at Nomads Trailside, located at 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• New Year's Eve Party for Old People -- This party will be from noon-10 p.m. with a with a free champagne toast for those 21 and older and countdown for the London Ball Drop at 6 p.m. at Crisis Brewing Company located at 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd.

Siloam Springs

• New Years Eve with Hillestad -- The fun begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, with a Cher-e-oke (Cher-themed karaoke) from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Park House Kitchen + Bar located at 201 W. University St. Check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/kimberlyhillestadmusic for more information.

McDonald County

• New Years Eve at Ruckers Music and Mayhem -- A "Simply Seger" concert with champagne, party favors, giveaways and a $500 cash balloon drop at midnight at 76 Wright Hill Lane in Jane, Mo., (on the corner of Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 90). Visit their website at ruckersmusicandmayhem.com for more information.

First week of the new year

• The Civil War Round Table invites the public to a presentation by author Tom Wing on the event referred to as Blunt's Raid on Van Buren at the group's next meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista (the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road.

Wing, a knowledgeable and popular speaker and author will discuss the raid, which serves as the epilogue to the Battle of Prairie Grove. He will be discussing the rationale and purposes of the raid, the line of march from Prairie Grove to Van Buren, the running fight against Confederate pickets into Van Buren, the artillery duel across the Arkansas River and the destruction of Rebel supplies as well as the capture of steamboats. Using firsthand accounts, Wing will outline in great detail the events of the raid, and discuss its significance in Civil War Arkansas. Wing is a museum professional with 24 years in resource interpretation, program planning, exhibit design and visitor services. He is a published author and 19th Century scholar who has been interviewed on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and PBS. He is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith teaching history and historical interpretation courses and overseeing operations, public outreach and promotion of the Drennen-Scott Historic Site.