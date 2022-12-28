The future of hearing loss treatment

Hearing loss can be caused by a variety of factors, from aging, prolonged exposure to excessive noise, side effects from certain drugs, viral infections, or genetic factors. Exciting new research promises the ability to address the problem at its root on a cellular level.

"Some research is aimed at damage prevention," Blue Wave audiologist Shelli Carson says. "For example, the prevention of some of the more harmful side effects, including hearing loss, that can occur while a chemotherapy drug is attacking cancer cells."

Another study has found that a liquid concentration of the micronutrient d-methionine, commonly found in yogurt and cheese, may protect against noise induced hearing loss and tinnitus by neutralizing free radicals that are released by the hearing cell mitochondria in response to loud noises.

Researchers have also made strides in gene therapy that can actually stimulate the re-growth of cells within the inner ear.

"The good news is that advances in hearing aid technologies are helping more people than ever live the life they wish to live by improving the hearing that they have," says Shelli.

Learn more about the latest hearing aid technologies. Blue Wave's Test Drive process lets you take home state-of-the-art hearing aids with no commitment or deposit required, so you can evaluate which hearing aid fits your lifestyle.

Schedule an appointment for a FREE hearing evaluation and take a Hearing Aid Test Drive with Shelli Carson today by calling 479-202-9618 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com.

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista