Sophisticated Ladies perform at Cooper Elementary

A holiday assembly at Cooper Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 20, included a performance by the Sophisticated Ladies, a local tap dancing group.

To start off the day, fourth graders were allowed to help tape Principal Josh Vest and Assistant Principal Rachel Manus to the wall. The taping event was held to reward students for raising $1,000 in a penny drive to support the school's Bronco roundups. It took quite a bit of tape to get the job done, and Vest said it was "a sticky situation."

Once all the students were gathered and had seen the administrators taped to the wall, the Sophisticated Ladies performed. Clad in red and white outfits with festive jingle bells on their wrists, the group performed a few dances to holiday songs.

Carolyn Roller said the group has been tap dancing in Bella Vista since 2005. She said they had not been performing for a while because of covid, but this year they have performed at Concordia, Brookfield and Morado Senior Living in Rogers.

"It's wonderful," she said. "We're really glad to be performing again. We love coming to Cooper."

She said the group practices at Forest Hills Baptist Church. Some of the ladies in the group had never danced before joining, and others danced when they were children or in college.

"I teach all levels," Roller said. She choreographs the dances as well, she added. She said they have classes twice a week.

Other members of the group present were Hope Allen, Gail Hobson, Rosalie Dragland, Karen Myers, Jeannene Hubbard and Michele Australie.

Roller said in addition to performing at Christmas, the group dances at events on St. Patrick's Day and on patriotic holidays.

Following the performance by the Sophisticated Ladies, the students participated in a holiday singalong with songs they had been practicing in music class.