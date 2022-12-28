PC turns down CCI rezoning request

The Bella Vista Planning Commission voted not to advance to the City Council a rezoning request made by Cooper Communities, Inc., for a parcel of land just off Hwy. 340 during its regular session held Monday, Dec. 12, at the Bella Vista District Court Building.

The 2.001-acre plot, located near the corner of Hwy. 340 (Lancashire Boulevard) and Buckstone Drive, actually sits between Buckstone and Parkridge Drives. Cooper Communities, Inc., asked the Planning Commission for a rezoning of the property from R-1 Single Family to C-2 Light Commercial.

Approximately 60 people were in the audience with six speaking against the rezoning proposal during the public input segment of the meeting.

The parcel, according to its legal description, is currently undeveloped and surrounded by the following commercial use types: religious assembly (civic use) to the west, undeveloped to the south and north and approximately 100 feet common property buffer to the east (varies throughout). It also provides frontage to a major arterial (Lancashire).

After discussing the issue, Commission Chairman Daniel Ellis asked the commissioners for a motion and Doug Farner said, "I make a motion for the item to be sent on to the City Council for their discussion and approval." Clayton Sedberry then seconded the motion, but it failed with Gail Klesen, JB Portillo, Susan Duell and Craig Honchell casting "no" votes to the "yes" votes of Ellis, Farner and Sedberry.

Even though the Commission voted not to send the item to the City Council, along with a recommendation of its approval, the request could still be voted on by the City Council if Cooper Communities, Inc., decides to continue pursuing the matter.

"So Cooper Communities can basically file an appeal," City Attorney Jason Kelley told those in attendance, "and the documents will end up on the Council's agenda."