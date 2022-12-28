OPINION: Learn from the past, rejoice in the future

As we approach a new year, it is appropriate to look backward as well as forward, for we learn from the past and rejoice in the prospects of the future.

It's been a long time since I quoted from one of my family members, but a posted Facebook article by my nephew, Dale Box, recently caught my attention and I was fascinated by it. Dale is an early retired fireman after 40 years with a lot of accomplishments during his tenure, and he is still active in a number of volunteer activities. His mother is no longer with us and his dad is knocking 90 in early 2023. My wife and I have noticed how much Dale and his siblings take care of their father, caring for him, and making sure he does not go on long trips by himself. It was out of this background that Dale shared some of his intimate feelings on Facebook. He writes (and I did not clean up his language):

"I grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and we never once questioned my parents' income. We didn't eat a lot of fast food because it was considered a treat, not a food group. We drank Kool-Aid made from water that came from our kitchen sink with real sugar. We ate bologna sandwiches, or even tuna (which was in a can, not a pouch), PB&J and grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, but mostly homemade meals consisting of meat, potatoes, and vegetables.

"We grew up during a time when we mowed lawns, pulled weeds, babysat, helped neighbors with chores to be able to earn our own money. We went outside a lot to play, ride bikes, run with friends, play hide and seek, or went swimming. We rarely just sat inside. We drank tap water from the water hose outside, bottled water was unheard of. If we had a coke, it was in a glass bottle, and we didn't break the bottle when finished. We saved it and traded it back in at the store for a refund.

"We watched TV shows like Good Times, The Jefferson's, Bonanza, Alf, Different strokes for Different Folks, Leave It to Beaver, Gilligan's Island, Happy Days, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, The Rifleman, Looney Tunes, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Sanford and Son, Dukes of Hazzard, and I Love Lucy. After school, we came home and did homework and chores, before going outside or having friends over. We would ride our bikes for hours. We had to tell our parents where we going, who we were going with, and be home when the street lights came on!

"You LEARNED from your parents instead of disrespecting them, and treating them as if they knew absolutely nothing. What they said was LAW, and you did not question it, and you had better know it!!! We watched what we said around our elders because we knew if we DISRESPECTED any grown-up we would get our behinds whipped; it wasn't called abuse, it was called discipline! We held doors, carried groceries, and gave up our seat for an older persons without being asked.

"You didn't hear curse words on the radio in songs or TV, and if you cursed and got caught you had a bar of soap stuck in your mouth. 'Please, thank you, yes please, no thank you, yes ma'am, no ma'am, yes sir, and no sir' were part of our daily vocabulary! The world we live in now is just so full of crooked people, hatred and disrespect for others."

I'm sure he could have gone on, but apparently he ran out of words to express the change happening around him. Older folks will easily resonate with my nephew, while I am sure younger folks will scratch their heads and wonder what in the world is he talking about.

It's not really fair to glorify the "good old days," for some of them were good and some of them left a lot to be desired. The same may be said about the present and future. Our culture has changed significantly throughout time. Younger folks appear to rejoice in it and to understand what it's all about, but older folks are just trying hard to figure out how to get along in this world.

Regardless, it's a brand new year knocking on our doors, and we have the privilege of making it into our best dreams or our worst nightmares. I happen to like dreams better than nightmares. How about you?

-- Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.