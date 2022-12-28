One saved in Bella Vista house fire

One male was found alive and one woman was found dead after firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hope Drive in the early morning hours Thursday, Dec. 22.

Bella Vista firefighters responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. and found the residence about 60% involved, according to Bella Vista Fire Department officials. During the primary search of the residence, two people were found inside.

Shirley Hale, 88, was found deceased inside the home.

One male was found alive in a rear bedroom. Firefighters rescued him and he was airlifted to Springfield from Mercy Bella Vista.

There is no further information is available at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.