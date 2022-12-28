NWA EDITORIAL | Regulations are necessary, but can also get out of hand

How much time, money and staffing a city dedicates to regulating certain issues reflects that community's values, municipal planners and experts agree.

Resources are limited, leaving city leaders to choose between taking action to protect the public's health, safety and welfare and being good stewards of taxpayer money.

It's a choice local cities are facing more often as Northwest Arkansas' population rises along with the cost of doing business.

-- News story, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Dec. 11, 2022

Ronald Reagan, in his 1981 inaugural address, declared that "in this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem."

At the time, he was talking about the nation's economic condition as he took the reins from Jimmy Carter. But he'd long held the basic belief more generally, having characterized government the same way many times, including six years earlier while speaking with Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show."

Americans generally recognize the nation's Founding Fathers created a system of governance unlike anything the world had witnessed, a system in which "the people" governed themselves through elected representation in government. But could the founding fathers have ever imagined that the limited government they envisioned would become such a massive -- some would say out of control -- influence in just about every aspect of life?

In modern times, we've gotten used to big government, though the debate over whether it's a good thing continues. When there's a problem to be resolved, some people look first to government for answers while others suggest, like Reagan, that in most things, government is often the least effective means of tackling a lot of issues.

The news story cited at the top of this editorial arose from Fayetteville, where the effort to regulate short-term rental units -- think AirBnB -- within the city has proven a challenge. The city adopted an ordinance regulating such uses of private property in 2021. It didn't take long for city employees to recognize the City Council had asked too much of the city's planning staff.

The message seems to be simple: Government can't do everything.

It's a refreshing analysis, even if it is less a philosophical statement about the role of government than a practical recognition about staffing levels. Still, it begs the question -- or should -- of whether elected leaders should be so quick to impose new limitations or regulations. Sometimes, perhaps, the answer should be "no." Other times, government should start small and try to find the least intrusive, least cumbersome method of dealing with an issue.

"When we look at zoning and planning ordinances, I try to run them through the filter of what's the absolutely minimum we can regulate," Rogers' community development director, John McCurdy, said. "We're trying to really simplify things. The most attractive regulations have to do with preventing things from happening that will cost future generations a lot of money to solve."

As appears to be the case in Fayetteville, cities can create more headaches than they solve if they try to bite off more than they can chew. We'd suggest the best regulations are the least regulation necessary to accomplish a limited goal. History has shown the power to regulate can put people in a frame of mind that to do anything else isn't fulfilling their duties. To the contrary, restraint can be an attractive quality.

We recall back in September when planning staff in Fayetteville reported receiving five complaints about short-term rentals since the beginning of the year. By that time, the city's regulations had led to 339 business licenses to short-term rental properties and denial of more than 100 others. Is it a fair to ponder just how much time and energy has gone into the regulatory effort -- from both city and private property owner perspectives -- when the city has received five complaints?

Is the cure worse than the illness?

We're not saying short-term rentals deserve to function without some oversight. A city has to be responsive when one person's use of their property becomes a nuisance to others nearby. But when the city staff suggests it's not capable of enforcing an ordinance and the city is considering hiring an external company for enforcement, one has to wonder if things are getting more complicated than they ought to be.

We'd never go so far as saying government is THE problem. But it certainly can become A problem.