NWA EDITORIAL: Local, state and federal government agencies should provide strong support for local advocates working to deal with and end homelessness.

As temperatures plummeted in the Ozarks late last week, hearts and bodies were warmed by the activation of people and organizations unwilling to let northwest Arkansas' homeless go it alone on the streets.

Anyone who braved the conditions outside late in the week knows it was a life-and-death situation.

Whether at Salvation Army shelters, at Genesis Church in Fayetteville, at Riverview Hope Campus in Fort Smith or dozens of other locations around Arkansas, neighbors helped neighbors.

Those who did the work to create shelter in a time of need will never get the kind of plaudits they deserve.

That their efforts are necessary is unfortunate, but a reality to be faced.

Just days before the onslaught of brutal, bone-chilling temperatures, the Biden administration announced plans to help house people in an effort to reduce the persistent presence of homelessness across the nation.

A report released through the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness said more than 1.2 million people experienced "sheltered homelessness" in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. A count earlier this year enumerated 582,000 people as fully homeless, although it's a difficult thing to achieve an accurate count with a population always on the move and often living in the shadows of society.

The administration says its goal is to reduce homeless numbers by 25% by 2025. The problem is, the plan is fairly vague on how that will be achieved. Will the plan to campaign to encourage more landlords to accept government housing vouchers produce results? Will the federal government be able to press local governments to build rent housing that's affordable for working families?

The report reflects the challenges are too deep for BandAid solutions to meaningfully make progress. Homelessness, the report says, arises from poor access to quality education, a lack of accessible health care for mental health conditions or substance abuse and a lack of jobs that pay enough to help people get back on their feet economically.

We have a sneaking suspicion that the Biden administration's announcement might have simply been in the "issue of the day" vein, that the vagueness suggests a lack of any significant focus that will last. We hope we're wrong.

The valiant work of northwest Arkansas organizations like those cited above, as well as others around the state, deserves support from local, state and federal government agencies.