Nativity set reminds all

The story behind the Presbyterian Church nativity set that graces the grounds of the church this season, as told by Shirley Olson:

The Rev. Dr. Judi McMullan of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista requested the Maintenance Committee find a large nativity set. Harry Reif asked Shirley Olson to find one that was life sized. Olson searched and found that a life-sized nativity was very expensive. Reif told Olson about a large set he had seen by a shed next to the Bella Vista bypass. She and her husband Bob drove to the site of the nativity and met Robin and Steve Kinder, the owners. The Kinders invited the Olsons to look it over -- the set included three kings and two camels beautifully painted with outstanding details.

The Kinders shared the background of the nativity set. During the 1970s through the 1990s it sat on the south side of the Benton County Courthouse steps. It was a live set with people taking part. In the late 90s it was taken down for a reason unknown. It was stashed in a Benton County warehouse and in 2009 Steve Kinder bought it at an auction for $10, placing it outside his shed.

Reif spotted it.

The Olsons inquired about it and were given the set free as a donation to the church.

Since then church members have lovingly worked on its restoration and made additional pieces. David Rew drew out a new Mary and Joseph. Harlan Freeks cut it out and then made a manger bed. David and Cathy Rew, along with Bev MacDonald, repaired and painted it. Many others worked on it through the year to enhance its restoration and preservation.

Today it sits on the grounds of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista in all its beauty and glory reminding all who pass by the reason for the season.