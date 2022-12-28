LETTER: Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Mayor Christie

Dear Managing Editor:

The Bella Vista Garden Club would like to thank Mayor Peter Christie for his service to Bella Vista over the last 8 years. Mayor Christie was made an Honorary Life Member of the Bella Vista Garden Club in 2017. He has provided proclamations for our special events like National Garden Week. During our garden walks or garden parties he arranged for support from City Services such as police assistance. Mayor Christie has spoken at numerous Garden Club meetings. He co-partnered with the BVGC on Arbor Day for activities with students from Cooper Elementary. The kids know him for his very colorful socks, his knowledge of trees, and his great sense of humor.

Mayor Christie designated Bella Vista Tree City USA, always focusing on both current and future beauty of our City. He has been a big supporter of planting Bella Vista daffodils throughout the City. Throughout his tenure as mayor, he has actively supported us and attended many of our events. His presence and support was always there.

The Bella Vista Garden Club appreciates and is grateful for his leadership. We wish him all the best in his future adventures.

Thank you.

Pat Meyer

2021-2023 BVGC President