High above the Buffalo

It's been a banner 50th anniversary year for the Buffalo National River. The list of events and celebrations that took place is a long one that recognized the free-flowing stream as the nation's first national river.

Congress designated the stream Buffalo National River and President Richard Nixon signed the legislation on March 1, 1972.

Platoons of visitors have made pilgrimages to the Buffalo in 2022 to mark this special year. A few days are left to make that anniversary visit, but the Buffalo's bluffs, forests and clear water are a sight to behold any time. Floating the river or hiking its trails may not be everyone's cup of java. A visit to the Steel Creek access offers a sample of what can be seen along all 132 miles of the national river between Ponca in Newton County and the Buffalo's confluence with the White River at Buffalo City in Baxter County.

Steel Creek access is a couple miles east of Ponca on Arkansas 74, which has as many twists as a bed spring. Look for the Steel Creek sign and large entrance gate on the left. Then it's more turns and curves downhill to the access. Both Steel Creek and the Buffalo can be accessed from there.

An explorer first notices colorful Roark Bluff , which cradles the Buffalo the whole length of the Steel Creek access. To see the river up close, maybe even wade its water, walk the long gravel bar along the river beneath Roark Bluff. Park at the walk-in campsites and it's an easy stroll to the gravel bar.

A fine trek for hikers starts at Steel Creek access and meanders 1.75 miles along a piece of the Buffalo River Trail to a lovely vista high above the stream. The trip crosses Steel Creek itself, then it's uphill much of the way to the overlook. The ascent rates a 5 or 6 on the wheezer scale, depending on the legs of the hiking stick holder. Then it's downhill and level for the 1.75-mile return for a 3.5-mile round trip.

Reaching the overlook was the goal of seven hikers who tackled the trail on a cold, sunny day in early December.

The start is a bit hidden, but it's located where the pavement ends and the gravel starts at the Steel Creek access. The trail to the overlook is on the right. A trail on the left leads to the walk-in campsites.

It's an up and down hike above the Steel Creek horse camp and ranger station before the path comes to the transparent water of Steel Creek. Water in the creek was low on this hike. The group was able to cross on a narrow foot log placed across the stream. Hikers who maintain their balance end the crossing with dry feet.

Cathy Segur, a hiker from the Rogers area, offered a helpful creek crossing tip. When a wet crossing is expected. Stash two trash bags in a day pack. Wear them like hip waders over shoes or boots and up the legs. Segur testified it really works, but it's a good idea to use heavy-duty bags. Flimsy ones might spring a leak on a rocky stream bed.

After the creek crossing, it's mostly uphill for the next three-fourths mile or so to the overlook. Ambitious hikers can continue farther along the Buffalo River Trail. Three in the group marched on while the rest hiked back downhill to the creek and the Steel Creek access.

The scene at the walk-in campsites was a reminder why winter can be prime camping time. Here it was a sunny, but cool day and no one was camping. Pick a couple days of decent weather and visitors could have the whole campground to themselves.

Camping, hiking or floating at the Buffalo National River is fine on this golden anniversary year or whenever the urge for adventure strikes.

Kate Williams (from left), David Orth and Bob Morgan explore a side hollow off the Buffalo River Trail near Steel Creek. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Fiip Putthoff)



A foot log placed across the stream helps hikers on Nov. 30 2022 cross Steel Creek. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



David Orth of Fayettevile takes in the woodland view on Nov. 30 2022 along the Buffalo River Trail. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Steel Creek is bathed in sunshine on Nov. 30 2022 near its confluence with the Buffalo National River. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



A hike that starts near Steel Creek campground leads to a vista high above the Buffalo National River. The hike is 1.75 miles to the overlook and 1.75 miles back to the campground. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

