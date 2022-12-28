The Weekly Vista
Cards and Games

by Staff Report | December 28, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 17 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Ray Dore, Jerry Yarno, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Dec. 19 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One -- first, Bob Bower; second, Sharon Bower. Table Two -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Winners in Texas Canasta were: Norvil Lantz and Mabel Ashline.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 15 were: North-South -- Joe Scott and Len Fettig; East-West -- Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka.

Winners Dec. 20 were: North-South -- Becky Mincke and Michael Schomaker; East-West -- Deborah Dawes and Ernie Grant.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 20 were: first -- Larry and Ginger Anderson (perfect score); second -- Kevin and Betsy Berneir; third -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Cards and Games

