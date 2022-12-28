Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 12

8:03 p.m. Police received a report on Mayfair Drive that someone was scammed out of $4,000.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

10:02 a.m. Police received a report on Ipswich Drive that someone had a pistol stolen from their vehicle during the night.

5:53 p.m. Police received a report at Subway that employees received calls about counterfeit money from someone claiming to be a lieutenant with an unknown police department. The person on the phone reportedly became agitated when the employee refused to come outside and speak with him.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

2:07 p.m. Police arrested James Bockover, 62, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of vehicles without a license plate, and James Town, 52, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Hwy. 340 East and Woodbridge.

3:56 p.m. Police arrested Ethan Pearce, 26, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Commonwealth and Penny.

11:37 p.m. Police arrested Kelly Faith Newberry, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Hwy 340 East and Ramsey Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 15

9:18 a.m. Police received a report on Westbury Drive that someone had two shotguns and a handgun stolen from their truck two nights before.

6:01 p.m. Police received a report on Brent Lane that someone's handgun was stolen from their vehicle two days before when the vehicle was left unlocked.

Friday, Dec. 16

5:21 p.m. Police received a report at Hwy. 71 North and BC 40 that the driver of a Toyota Camry was brake-checking other drivers, flipping them off, swerving and flashing high beams.

Saturday, Dec. 17

1:45 a.m. Police arrested Tyler Christian Steele, 29, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Hwy, 71 Southbound and Cliffside.

10:06 p.m. Police arrested Julie Ann Dehart, 57, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Casey's on Riordan.

Sunday, Dec. 18

3:09 p.m. Police arrested Shawn Hill, 59, in connection with an out-of-town warrant at All in One on Bella Vista Way.