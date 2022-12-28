Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Creative Artists

On Saturday, Dec. 3rd, the Ozark Creative Artists enjoyed a celebration of the Christmas season with a brunch catered by Papa Mike's, at the Highlands Villa Club House in Bella Vista. The event included games with prizes, as well as door prizes. Members brought a toy donation that was given to the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County along with a $200 donation.

The Ozark Creative Artists meet on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., at the Forest Hills Baptist Church in Bella Vista. The group learns to paint with different mediums, or colored pencils, ink, and other applications each month taught by a member or a national decorative artist. Artists of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in learning more about this group text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

The Guild is offering an adult Beginner's Quilt Class. The class will start on Jan. 3, 2023. The class will meet weekly for approximately six weeks on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Rd. A maximum of 15 spots are available this year.

This year's project is a 72-inch-square quilt using two different blocks with borders. Supply lists will be available in December. Participants are expected to provide their own materials. The sample quilt will be posted on the website at CalicoCutups.com. If you would like to participate, please contact Chairperson Gail Storm at [email protected] to get registration paperwork.

For more information about Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild, please contact: [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host a Help Clinic 9 -- noon, Jan. 7, at Highland Crossings Center in Room 1001 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd.

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information and tickets call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will be on a holiday break until Jan. 9. There will not be practice on Jan. 16. Practice will resume again Jan. 23, and through March 13 will be 3-4:30 p.m., at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. The group will return to the regular schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on March 23, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479 876 7204, go to www.perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.