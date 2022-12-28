Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Everyone is invited to meet Bella Vista's new mayor, John Flynn, who will be attending the Breakfast Club Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. at United Lutheran Church. The Breakfast Club meets the first Tuesday of each month featuring speakers, food and opportunities to learn and serve. All are welcome to attend. Please call the church office at 479-855-1325 to reserve a spot.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

On New Year's Day, Jan. 1, there will be only one worship service and it will be at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open again on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. The Pantry supports those in our community that are in need.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families. The pantry will be closed Dec. 28.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Mondays (dance aerobics), Wednesdays (aerobics) and Fridays (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors who are working to get in shape.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

-- Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.