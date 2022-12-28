Art blooming on Bella Vista trails

Northwest Arkansas is widely known as a hot spot of art, but popular pieces aren't just restricted to galleries or spaces on lawns outside of buildings. Individuals visiting Bella Vista are finding a growing number of art pieces springing up along the 100-plus miles of trails that make up the Bella Vista Trails network.

The map pictured above highlights just a few of the whimsical, beautiful and interesting pieces of art that can be viewed from one of the many scenic trails that meander through the city.

Here are some details and locations of a few of these eye-catching pieces:

A. The Lago Vista Trail is a relatively flat 1.5-mile trail that meanders through beautiful forest. About halfway through, you'll come around a bend and might jump at the sight of this sasquatch! Funded by Runway Group, there are actually about a dozen more sasquatch hidden throughout Bella Vista's trail system. Try to see if you can find them all!

B. The sugar bridge itself is a sight to see on the Sugar Bridge Trail as it spans 100-plus feet over Little Sugar Creek, but the silver canoe, Little Sugar sign, tandem swings and stunning bluffline make it even more of a destination. This is a perfect location for a summer dip in Little Sugar Creek and picnic along the creek shores. The bridge and swings were funded by the Walton Family Foundation; the canoe and sign were funded by Runway Group.

C. Pinion Creek Trail meanders through pinion pine, oak forests and wildflower-filled meadows along the seasonal Pinion Creek. In two particularly scenic spots, Trailblazers added wooden swings that hang from trees overhanging the creek. It makes for a great picnic area or turn-around spot starting from the Lake Ann Trailhead. There are actually 14 more swings scattered throughout Bella Vista's trail system in addition to the two along Pinion Creek Trail. Make a scavenger hunt to see if you can find and swing on them all!

D. The Tweety Bird Trail has become a hub for art. On one side of the tunnel under Chelsea Road is the "Bella Insta" camera, funded by Runway Group. The other side of the tunnel is the "Journey of Oz" mosaic, created by Stevie Stevens and funded by the Bella Vista Arts Council. Both pieces of art promote the unique and memorable experiences you can find along the Little Sugar Trail system.

E. This section of Tunnel Vision is one of the most beautiful sections in all of the Little Sugar Trail network due to expansive bluffs, waterfalls and the Little Sugar Creek, but two silver canoes (and a hidden sasquatch if you can spot him!) make it all the more exciting. Easy to access, this section of trail is a great place to explore after school or work. The canoes and sasquatch art are funded by Runway Group.

F. Snowbird Trail is one of the newest additions to the Bella Vista trail network. A relatively flat and wide 1.5-mile loop trail, this trail is now home to nine different sculptures made out of fabricated metal. Created by local Arkansas artist Jaak Kindberg and funded through Runway Group, Snowbird makes for a great lunch break stroll or family outing. Trailhead parking lots for easier trail access are currently under construction.