The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 21, 2022

Kristy VanAken Austin, DVM

Kristy (Kris) VanAken Austin, DVM of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 9, 2022.

She was born in 1969 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and grew up in Tulsa, Okla. She graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994. She worked as a veterinarian and clinic owner in Joplin, Mo., and Bentonville, Ark., during her career. She married Kelly Austin in 1997.

She is survived by Kelly of Bella Vista; son, Taylor Austin and girlfriend, Abby Hagner of Fayetteville, Ark; daughter, Kate Austin of the home; parents, Doug and Marty VanAken of Bella Vista; and sister, Tammy (Richard) Mentzer of Yates Center, Kan.

She was a member of Mosaic Church at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, Ark. A memorial service was held on the Fellowship Campus at 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Rd. in Rogers, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The family will hold an internment service for her cremains at Lebanon Cemetery in McRae, Ark., at a later date.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Notice for Diane Dingman

Welcome all friends of Diane Dingmann to join the family in honoring and celebrating her life. Please join us on Friday Dec. 30th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Bella Vista.

Donadine "Donnie" King

Donadine "Donnie" King, age 86, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Berryville, Arkansas, after a long illness. She was born on February 28, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Robert and Goldie King, the second of identical twins with her sister, Geraldine. Her Mother, Goldie, passed away due to complications of the delivery.

While attending school, she was quite athletic, playing several sports. After graduating from Smithville High School in 1954, she married Jerry Harvey in 1955, with whom she had four children. After their marriage, she worked at Hallmark while living in the Kansas City area. They relocated to their farm at Rocky Comfort, Missouri. She and her family attended the Church of Christ church for many years. Donnie relocated to Neosho, Missouri, then, after several years, settled in Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was employed by McDonald County News as an Ad Sales Representative while living in Bella Vista and took great pride in achieving success in that role. Several years after retiring from that job, she relocated to live with her daughter, Traci, and her husband, in Shell Knob, Missouri. She enjoyed visiting Eagles Aerie #4155 with her daughter. Donnie was an accomplished bird watcher and loved flower gardening, traveling, and cruising. She also enjoyed taking boat rides on Table Rock Lake.

Surviving are two sons, Terry and his wife Debra Harvey of Centerville, Utah, Charles Harvey of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and daughter, Traci and her husband Walter Hargett, MD of Shell Knob, Missouri: her grandchildren, Nathan Harvey of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Tara and Chris Tinsley of Pineville, Missouri, and Charlie and Kindra Harvey of Texas,

Jacob and Kaitlyn Harvey of Neosho, Missouri, Christia and Martin Arsenault of Montreal, QC Canada, Alexisa and Todd Storms of Monett, Missouri, Daniel J Harvey of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, Christopher J. Harvey of Neosho, Missouri. Also surviving her are nephews, David and Candy Marker of Clearmont, Missouri, Tim and Robin Marker, and nieces, Linda Hicks & Geri K. Pruett, all of Kansas City, Missouri. She was also survived by her faithful fur baby, Chloe.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Goldie King, sister Geraldine Pruett, son Bradley Harvey, and daughter-in-law Cindy Harvey.

Graveside services, under the direction of the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, Missouri, will be held at Rocky Comfort Cemetery at 2:00 pm on December 19, 2022

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Temple Hospital Transportation Fund. This fund helps the Hospital Dads transport the Shrine kids to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in St. Louis and back.

