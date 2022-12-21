The Weekly Vista listing of area Holiday Happenings

Joy!

Village Bible Church is hosting two community Christmas Eve services at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel this Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. See Church News for services offered at the church this weekend.

The gift of giving

• Bella Vista Animal Shelter has a wish list! Here are the current needs: Bleach; Frontline flea and tick; Purina One Puppy food (wet and dry); Purina One Dog food; Purina Naturals cat food; Odorban; gift cards; postage; and 13-gallon trash bags. Those interested are also asked to find more details on the shelter's website at bellavista-animalshelter.org or by contacting Executive Director Nancy Cullins at [email protected] or 479-855-6020.

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum will be open extended hours Dec. 23 and 24 for last-minute holiday shoppers in the museum gift shop as well as for those who wish to learn more about the 100-plus years of Bella Vista history. The hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All merchandise in the gift shop will be offered at 10% off. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next to the Shredders Pub restaurant at the corner of Kingsland Road and Hwy. 71.

• The Bella Vista Fire and Police Departments are having a Battle of the Badges Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the training room of Station 1 located at 103 Town Center. Pick a side and go to the American Red Cross website to make an appointment to give. Go to redcrossblood.org and search for Bella Vista Police and Fire Department.

NWA Area Happenings

Bentonville

• The Rink at Lawrence Plaza will be open through February. This is a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. The cost is $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

Eureka Springs

• Drive-through Light Display -- This display is located at the Great Passion Play. It is currently open and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Rd. For more information go to greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- The village features 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley and a Polar Express train. Open now, the hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays; 2-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 and kids 5 and younger are free. The village is located at the Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Rd., and the website for more information is greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display.

• Christmas Tree Forest -- The trees are lit up on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel. The forest will be on display through Jan. 1.

• Christmas on Center -- With live music, selfie stations, a fire pit and Christmas decoration in downtown Eureka Springs at 6 p.m. the first four Thursdays in December. Visit christmasineureka.com for more information.

Fayetteville

• Lit Up at Live: A Christmas Pop-Up Bar at JJ's Live -- The newest music venue in northwest Arkansas is devoting a piece of its 2,000-plus cap space to all things "holiday cheer" through the month of December. The staff has worked hard to deck the halls with Christmas lights, wrapping paper walls, life size Santa inflatables and even a naughty or nice list. Lit Up at Live has a list of holiday themed cocktails just as impressive as the pop-up bar's decor. The lineup of delicious drinks has something for everyone with clever names like "All the Jingle Ladies" and "You'll Shoot Your Rye Out." The pop-up bar is open Monday-Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6 p.m.-midnight now through Dec. 23. A list of open dates, times and a visual of the holiday themed cocktails are best viewed on the venue's Instagram page: @jjslivear or via their website jjslive.com.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- This display features over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

• Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center -- A drop-in, family-friendly holiday space with special holiday drinks and snacks, games and holiday cheer, open to the public from 5-11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23. More details including reservation times for both fire pits and snow globe domes and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Siloam Springs

Riverside Festival of Lights -- Featuring a life-sized nativity, Trees of Honor, Carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31, from 6-10 p.m. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle and can be paid at the gate. The festival is located at 17023 Chamber Springs Rd. For more information go online to riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

McDonald County

A dozen church kids will bring a message of hope and celebrate the heritage of a 117-year-old chapel originally built to be a haven for the community. A group of children, ages 2 to 16, will present the unique program on Friday, Dec. 23, at SimsBerry Chapel, 101 State Highway 90. The event will begin with a free prime rib dinner, starting at 6 p.m., with the play to follow. Reservations are not required for the event, which is open to the public.

Celebrate the New Year!

Fayetteville

New Year's Eve with Arkansauce -- two nights with Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Siloam Springs

New Years Eve with Hillestad -- the fun begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, with a Cher-e-oke (Cher-themed karaoke) from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Park House Kitchen + Bar located at 201 W. University St. Check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/kimberlyhillestadmusic for more information.

McDonald County

New Years Eve at Ruckers Music and Mayhem -- A "Simply Seger" concert with champagne, party favors, giveaways and a $500 cash balloon drop at midnight at 76 Wright Hill Lane in Jane, Mo., (on the corner of Highways 71 and 90). Visit their website at ruckersmusicandmayhem.com for more information.

•••

Email your holiday event to [email protected]