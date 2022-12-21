Simpson creates Christmas Trail each year

Jeff Simpson of Jeff's Auto in Jane, Mo., has created The Christmas Trail at his business, Jeff's Auto, at 20953 U.S. Highway 71, just north of Walmart.

He said he has been offering a walk-through light display since 2016, although it was not open in 2020 and 2021 due to covid.

"Christmas has always been big in our family," he said.

He explained it all began because his father had a lot of outdoor Christmas decorations and was no longer able to put them up every year, so he gave them to Simpson. He has added to the display over the years.

The Christmas Trail was open the first three weekends in December this year with Simpson's friends and family chipping in to sell homemade goodies like peanut brittle, rolls, breads, buckeyes and other traditional family recipes. Simpson said the vendors sell the items at reasonable prices. Also, he gives away hot cocoa and cookies to those who come to view the decorations.

Simpson said he added 17 blowup characters this year, noting he wanted to make the attraction a bit bigger since it was closed for the past two years. There is a musical light show on nights that it is open, and a nativity scene makes up part of the trail. Live characters such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, elves and a snowman have also been known to attend.

"It's growing. It started small and it started to grow," said Belinda, Simpson's wife.

"We'd like to see it grow to an attraction where more businesses build a spot, even if we have to move it to a bigger area," Simpson said.

The Christmas Trail will not have vendors or live characters this weekend, but visitors may come on Christmas Eve and Christmas night and walk through the display, Simpson said. Next year it will be open starting the first weekend in December.

To reach the business, drive north from Bella Vista on U.S. Highway 71 past the light at Walmart and turn left at the next light.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A 1934 Oldsmobile is covered in lights at The Christmas Trail at Jeff's Auto in Jane, Mo.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A large nativity scene is pictured at The Christmas Trail.

