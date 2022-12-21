The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Roof repair project resumes at library

by Cassi Lapp City of Bella Vista Communications Director | December 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Work on the Bella Vista Public Library roof replacement project began Thursday, Dec. 15. This project was initially scheduled to start mid-November, but was delayed due to unexpected shipping and delays in accessing construction materials.

Library officials have announced that during the contruction project parking at the library will be limited. Roofing crews will block off all parking around the portico and on the sides of the building. Additionally, the book drop will not be accessible from 7 a.m. to dark. Those who visit the library should also expect construction noise, and officials appreciate patrons' patience during this project.

Print Headline: Roof repair project resumes at library

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT