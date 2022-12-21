Roof repair project resumes at library

Work on the Bella Vista Public Library roof replacement project began Thursday, Dec. 15. This project was initially scheduled to start mid-November, but was delayed due to unexpected shipping and delays in accessing construction materials.

Library officials have announced that during the contruction project parking at the library will be limited. Roofing crews will block off all parking around the portico and on the sides of the building. Additionally, the book drop will not be accessible from 7 a.m. to dark. Those who visit the library should also expect construction noise, and officials appreciate patrons' patience during this project.