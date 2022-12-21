POA board tables three new trails

Two members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association attended last week's board meeting to complain about two bike trails proposed at the board's work session a week earlier. The trails are both located close to the Kingsdale Golf Course.

Both Diane Ballantine and Don Lang spoke about safety concerns. Ballantine asked who was liable if a cyclist was hit by a golf ball, while Lang reported that he had polled all of his neighbors and all were opposed to the new trail.

"They bought lots on the golf course, not on a bike trail," Lang said.

A member who was unable to attend sent an email that also opposed the trail. That member, Wanda Deets, wrote that she enjoys the trails, but she doesn't enjoy playing golf with cyclists in the area causing distractions. Member Mike Burrow wrote that the trails brought him to Bella Vista and he approves of the new projects.

Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson replied to the comments, but first he noted that both trails close to Kingsdale have been removed from the agenda for the time being.

Sometimes there are issues when golfers and bicyclist interact, but, he said, "by and large they work well together, but not always."

The Arkansas Recreational Use statute covers the POA from liability if there is an accident on the trails, he said.

He reminded the audience that trail maintenance is shared with the city and funds for the POA portion are budgeted each year.

He also answered Lang's comment that the trail project hadn't been publicized for members with a concern. It was on the agenda of the work session two weeks before the board meeting, Judson said. The POA does try to keep members informed, he said, but they need to watch for the information.

The board toured the site earlier in the week and agreed that the area under consideration is tight and could be dangerous. He said the Trailblazers, the group that builds the trails, will look for a better route for that trail.

Another member, Kelly Hutchins, suggested that the board needs to lease restaurants to professionals with more knowledge of the business, but Judson reminded him that the POA did lease the spaces for years, but most of the restaurants that leased space were not successful. Only Papa Mike's in the Kingsdale Clubhouse has been successful. The POA will take over that space when the current lessee retires. Meanwhile, POA-run restaurants are showing a profit.

Two trails remained on the agenda and went to a vote. The Lake Ann Lookout is actually replacing a trail that remains wet most of the time. The new location will also be easier, Judson said. It will also be higher on the bluff, he explained.

Board member Sandy Fosdick said she was concerned that cyclists would park or ride on the Lake Ann Dam, an area that is for members only.

Mike Abb said it was a "cut and dried opportunity" for the board. The existing trail has not resulted in cyclists using the dam, but the motion was tabled by a vote of five members to four.

A new soft surface trail, the Hwy. 71B parallel trail, will run two miles from Blowing Springs to Shredders Pub and the Bella Vista Historical Museum. It passes few homes and doesn't present the safety issues.

"This one makes total sense and I fully support this one," board member Jason Loyd said. The project was approved with two negative votes from Sandy Fosdick and Jan Sims.

The board also heard updates on projects that were approved last summer. An extension to the Razorback Greenway will run parallel to Hwy. 71B on the east side of Bella Vista. The Greenway now runs from Metfield Park south to Fayetteville. The new extension will extend north 1.5 miles and go by about 350 homes. It is about 10% complete and still in the design phase. The most recent addition between Blowing Springs and Metfield Park is a highly used trail, Judson said.

Another addition to the Greenway will be 12-foot-wide, concrete trail running from the Sugar Creek Shopping Center through the section of Berksdale Golf Course that has been closed for several years due to flood damage. Judson predicted that the proposed section would be highly used. It is about 30% complete.

The existing Manchester Trail has a difficult intersection that will be replaced by a tunnel for safety, Judson said.

The Trailblazers funds all the trail projects, not the POA, he reminded the audience.

The board approved the purchase of land from Cooper Communities that will eventually be used for a new water tower in the growing Highlands area. Judson said it may be five years before the water tower in needed, but there's little land for sale in the area and the price is right now.

Two capitol projects needed waivers because the budgeted price was too low. Judson said that while there have been more waivers recently than usual, it's not surprising considering inflation and the cost of gasoline.

Board Chair David Brandenburg pointed out that some of the costs at the tiny cabin project in Blowing Springs Park are actually due to preparations for another expansion in the future. The tiny cabins have been very successful for the POA.

Finally the board approved several changes to policy as a first reading. Each change is designed to clarify the policies and make them more user friendly, Judson said. The policy and the proposed changes are posted on the POA web site: bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/.