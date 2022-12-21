OPINION: Driving habits impossible to understand?

Have you ever spent any time trying to understand the driving habits of people? The other day, I was driving down highway 72 in northwest Arkansas coming out of a sharp curve in the road which caused me to slow down, when I suddenly heard a LOUD roar. Someone in a car with some loud mufflers came racing around me in full throttle. Zoom, he passed me well over the speed limit with a double yellow line in the road stating that no passing was allowed. After I had collected my wits and settled down, I watched this erratic driver go on down the road in a hurry only to have him discover very shortly that I would drive up beside him at a stop sign. I hope it didn't hurt his ego too much to learn that he had not accomplished anything by breaking the law. (Oh, by the way, have you ever noticed that there is never a police officer around when you need one?)

I also well remember driving down highway 340 in Bella Vista one day heading east when the driver in a car immediately ahead of me began to drive right down the middle of the road. I cringed as the driver forced car after car off the road toward the ditch with his erratic driving (There are no shoulders on highway 340, just ditches). At that time, I was a chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department with a police radio in my car, and I called the dispatcher for help. Lo and behold, we did indeed have an officer nearby and we were able to apprehend this driver as he drove into the driveway of his home. I would like to say that we gave that individual a big ticket for careless driving, but I was not an enforcement officer and the nearby officer had not actually witnessed anything wrong. So, we gave the individual a stern warning and drove off.

More recently, I was driving down highway 279 heading toward the Jane, Mo., Walmart when the car in front of me suddenly served into the left lane of traffic right in front of an oncoming car. I slammed on the brakes realizing that I was probably going to see a head on accident right in front of me, but the driver suddenly realized what he was doing and yanked his car back into his lane, barely missing the oncoming vehicle. Yes, you're right. I slowed down and gave that driver all the time he needed to drive down the road and turn into his residential area.

There are a huge number of cars on the road during the holiday season being driven by all kinds of drivers. It would be practically impossible to list all of the laws that have been broken, the lapse of common courtesy, and the racing for parking spaces in shopping centers that take place far too often. It's a dangerous world out there, for both cars and pedestrians.

I've stopped at a busy intersection and watched the drivers make their left-handed turns in front of me as I scanned their faces. It is very interesting. I have always wondered what these drivers were thinking as they wheeled their collections of horsepower down the road. Some were listening to the radio music and swaying to the music. Some were fingering their cell phones trying to do something with them. Others were finishing up personal hygiene on their way to work. And others were actually paying attention to their driving.

One of the difficulties with different drivers is that they come from different parts of our country where driving standards were different. I well remember my first driving experience in California. My fiancé (now my wife) and I were driving into the bay area when I suddenly found myself on a 10-lane road with hundreds (maybe thousands) of other cars. My fiancé interrupted my trance to tell me that we needed to be in the right hand lane. My response was simple for a midwest farm boy trying to survive in a big city: "I'm sorry, but that's 10 lanes over and there's a hundred cars between here and there." To which, she merely replied, "Don't worry. Just turn on your signal and move over." I did and they let me through. I thought to myself, don't ever try that stunt in Kansas.

So, what kind of driver are you? Are you recognizing that you are not the only vehicle on the road and practicing road courtesy? If someone makes a mistake while driving around you, are you angry or forgiving? And, have you thanked a law enforcement officer lately for making sure it is safe to drive your car on the road? Think about it.

-- Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.