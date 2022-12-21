Officers on lookout for impaired drivers

Officers of the Bella Vista Police Department want to remind all drivers that even buzzed driving is drunk driving. Before taking part in holiday and seasonal festivities, those who will be enjoying alcoholic beverages should plan for a sober designated driver.

Our officers will be conducting extra enforcement this month looking for those who are driving while impaired, as we join law enforcement agencies across the country for the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) national DWI mobilization.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with blood alcohol contents at or above .08). Between December 2016 and December 2020, there were more than 4,400 people killed in drunk-driving-related crashes. In 2020 alone, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. In December 2020, young people ages 21-34 accounted for the highest percentage (26%) of fatalities resulting from alcohol-impaired crashes.

Expect to see increased enforcement as we close out the year, including DWI and safety checkpoints. Think twice before drinking then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save your life, or the life of someone else. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.