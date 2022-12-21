NWA EDITORIAL | Bentonville, Bella Vista developers reach a needed breakthrough in dispute over dilapidated dam

A broken-down, century-old dam that's been a barrier to the city of Bentonville's 21st century plans to create a useful and attractive city park may, finally, be removed.

The failed dam put the park's owner, Bentonville, on one side of a legal dispute and a subsidiary of Cooper Communities Inc., the company that developed Bella Vista over the last 60 years, on the other. But in recent days, the two have come to terms on a legal settlement that could bridge their differences and provide a path toward the 150-acre park's revival.

The dam, built more than a century ago, formed Lake Bella Vista with waters from Little Sugar Creek. The lake and the area around it became a resort around 1916, forming the foundation of what would become today's modern city of Bella Vista. Cooper's development of seven other, deeper lakes within the resort town diminished Lake Bella Vista's popularity, but its place in the town's history still inspires plenty of nostalgia.

In recent years, though, the dam has become damaged, then failed entirely two years ago.

Hopes for redevelopment of the park have lingered for more than two decades. Cooper Realty Investments in 2000 conveyed the property to a nonprofit organization that formed with the help of the Bentonville-Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce. The future development of the land and lake proved too much for that organization, which eventually turned it over to the city of Bentonville's parks system in 2006.

The Cooper interests have attempted, through legal arguments, to assert Bentonville was obligated to restore the dam and lake despite a high level of interest among Bentonville officials and Little Sugar Creek advocates that the dam should be removed, returning the creek to a free-flowing stream. The dispute has played a part in the park's lingering poor conditions, which isn't good for anyone.

Last week, the Bentonville City Council agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit with Cooper Realty. Like any settlement, it involves aspects that don't make everyone happy, but the good news is it should allow Bentonville to stop treading water and fully develop the land into the kind of park it ought to be for taxpayers of Bentonville and people from the surrounding area.

The Friends of Little Sugar Creek, which has advocated a return to a free-flowing stream, remains opposed to the settlement although its leaders acknowledge it would achieve their goal. The group believes Cooper Realty "has no right to dictate any terms governing what the city can and cannot do with the Lake Bella Vista property."

Continuing to litigate the dispute very well could reach that conclusion, but after how much time and money? Sometimes, partial victory is victory enough. We keep returning to the advice to not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Parks officials say a detailed design and permitting process can get underway with resolution of the legal dispute. They conceive of a creek with weirs and riffle pools to help regulate the flow of Little Sugar Creek without damming it up. The city will honor the history of the lake, including a memorial to recognize the Cooper family's role in conveying the property for its future use as a Bentonville park.

Working out of the legal dispute is critical to the future of that park, which has lingered long enough. It can become a major asset within Bentonville's parks system once the energy long devoted to the legal case is shifted to the park's improvement.

And whatever measures can be taken to memorialize the history of the lake and park will preserve the vital connection of the present and future to the area's past. That is -- or should always be -- a consideration for public projects where a significant history exists, and Lake Bella Vista certainly qualifies.