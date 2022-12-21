FreshGrass tickets on sale

Staff Report

Set amongst the beauty of the Ozarks, FreshGrass Bentonville is a two-day, all-ages festival with the best in bluegrass and progressive roots music filling multiple outdoor stages, courtyards and galleries of the Momentary.

Exhibitions are always free to view at the Momentary. Knockout performances and world premieres throughout 2023 will be accompanied by fun, family-friendly activities, great local food and drink, homegrown retail vendors, artist merchandise and much more.

Festival programming also includes FreshScores, a silent film with original live music; FreshGrass commissions and world premieres; and FreshSongs, premier performances of new music created at The House of Songs for the festival.

The Momentary just announced the 2023 dates for the festival of May 19-20. Early bird tickets are now on sale at the lowest price and are available at that price through Jan. 10, 2023.

Two-Day general admission tickets are on sale for $110 Adult ($88/members); $35 Child Ages 7-16 ($28/members); and free for Child Ages 0-6.

Two-Day FreshPass VIP Tickets are on sale for $312 FreshPass VIP Adult ($250/members).

Spots can be reserved online or by calling the Box Office at 479-657-2335. Not a member yet? Join today to enjoy priority access to concerts and member-only events all year long.