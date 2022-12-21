Flames2Fire keeping families fed

Flames2Fire Ministries has served 818 families and distributed more than 290,000 pounds of food with a retail value of over $800,000 as of the end of October, said Jason Maxwell, director of the ministry. The group is expecting to distribute over $900,000 in retail value by the end of December.

"This year has definitely been busier in terms of number of times a person has come in a year," he added. "In previous years, our average family came four times a year. This year the average family is coming six times a year."

The group will begin distributing food in its new Bella Vista location in the New Life Christian Center parking lot on the third Tuesday of every month beginning in February.

They also serve food in two additional locations in Hiwasse on the first Tuesday of every month and Decatur on the second Tuesday of every month. Time and location details will be available on their site f2fpantry.com.