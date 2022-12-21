Dulcimer music replaces bell ringers





Shoppers on a recent Saturday had a surprise as they entered Allen's Food Market. The Salvation Army's familiar red kettle was there, but instead of a bell, it was surrounded by the sounds of a hammered dulcimer playing Christmas music.

Musician Lisa Ferguson explained.

"The dulcimer is a unique instrument," she said. "The sound is very bright."

That makes it perfect for Christmas music.

Many of the shoppers that Saturday stopped to listen for a minute. Some commented and almost all of them smiled, she said.

She played all Christmas music, but not all of it was familiar to the shoppers. Besides the traditional American Christmas Carols, she performed Irish music.

Ferguson grew up in Fayetteville and got interested in the dulcimer when she heard one on a long ago trip to Silver Dollar City.

"It was so cool and so bright," she remembered. She met a man who built dulcimers on that same trip.

Later, her parents bought her a mountain dulcimer when she graduated from veterinary school.

She was already an experienced piano player and understood musical theory. Once she figured out how to hold the hammers, it wasn't too difficult.

She lived in Tulsa and worked as a vet for a government agency. She moved to Bella Vista in 2020, right in the middle of the covid shutdown. One of her first priorities was to find a place to share her music and she joined a local group called Southern Strings.

There are other dulcimer players in Southern Strings but they play mountain dulcimers. Her hammered dulcimer is a little different and a little louder, she said. But she was happy to join them.

She plays whenever she has the opportunity, with or without the rest of the group. Playing outside the local grocery stores, collecting for the Salvation Army, is new but she's glad to do it.

"I'm happy to help the Salvation Army," she said, "They are a good group."

She has another date set up to play at Harp's and is interested in playing more often but the weather has to cooperate. Playing in heavy clothing and fingerless gloves isn't ideal, she said, but she will consider any open slots the Salvation Army has to fill.



