Dear Santa! Cooper Elementary students

Dear Santa,

I had three turns but my brother thot I did not so he told mom and I got in trobl so plead my case. I just want the earld elmecjce.

Zayne

dear Santa,

I want a magiteit and woch and a book. merry christmas.

Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a bumper car an a genaxsit bar a bumper car for haveing fun an a genaxsit bar to praktis genaxsit.

Love,

annabelle Hardin.

Dear Santa,

I bin good this year. I hope you can get me an polly pocet this year. And mady you can get me a smll sqish melo. One more thaing I wood like my squishmelo to be a cat. Merry Christmas

Love,

Rachel

Dear Santa,

I have ben a GOOD girl tise year it is a fun time with your elfs I love you Santa

Audrey

dear Santa,

I been good today I wish for a pokiemon cards and shrts an I whil hav so much fun in the snow and I wish for every body havs good luck today

Mia

Dear Santa,

Im exited to see you this cristmas. I realy want a rc car Pleas.

Nolan

Dear SANtA,

i've been SuPer good this year. And i'm now I did my oWN shower. And made My bed. ANd you might have my Wishlist. I Need to tell you something About the SyMbol tRANSfoRmeRs. If you KNoW About syMbols, you cAN MAke'em.

SinceRly,

RYAN

P.s. thANks foR the New scowt elf.

Hi Santa,

i alwas wanit to met you i hope i get to See you some day

Love,

Julieta

dear santa,

i wunt A cAt for crismis.

love,

norle mArr

Santa I hav bin god ol Yer and santa wat I Whant for crismis WWe suanstarc and lltmene M qwen toYs and a Yellow dirt biKe. Mare cristmis.

Dustin.

Can I Have a zoo robcox and a

Adron

Deri santa,

I have ben vere gudo.

love Lixa-R-Dees

Dear SantA chlomas

I Will leve cooks on the table. so wut is it like at the noth poll. so hi. Win my elf will cum. so santa chlomas wut your rael name.

Love,

Brenna

dear Santa,

I hava ben good I want tow get me a done and A gost bustrs stiker.

Ezra

Daer Santa Klas,

I have bin very good I wold like a LoL sprise ball. Santa wind do you git to my home. Merry christmas,

Avery

dear Santa,

I wish I could see you but you are to far away from usa. and just get the presents you can get to. Merry Chrismas

tniago

BeAr Santa,

I wat a scooshe bol for crismis and safe sum cokes for me and safe som mellc foar me and a torneit gun and a too for me and my drotr.

Sea

Dear SaNta,

I rele want to see You and I waNt my Flamliy For cHristMas.

Love,

James

Dear Santa

Id love to see you I want to you about school. I want to give you a hug. I want to take to play with you. marry christmas

Andrew

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope I have been a good girl. I would like to have a huverbord with bluetooth and lights. I hope you like my cookies I mak you! I hope your elfs are being nice to you! You are the best Santa Claus. I hope I see you at Magniola this year. Merry Christmas!

love,

Mckinlee!

Dear Mr. Cluase,

I think i've been good, but its hard to make a difanition of good.

Sure, I've changed, but i mean don't hate the player, hate the game! By player: me By game: life. I'm realy, realy, rily, exited for christmas!

Sincerly,

SPencer

ps: brush Your teeth!

Dear Santa,

I have a good girl this year and I hope you put me on nthe good list because I want lots of gifts but i know thats not what Christmas is about it is about spending time with your family and it's about celibrating Jesus's birth. I love Christmas it's my favorate holliday and I love the elfs they make every morning fun because you get to go look for them. I almosed forgot what do I want for Christmas. Well I am still thinking about that but when I know what I want I will tell you.

Merry Christmas!

love,

Ainsley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been Pretty good. I am realy excited for Christmas more family than gifts but gifts are still cool. By the way I would like some Stuff for Christmas. Including a new Pair of glasses, a Jacket for my dog, and a new coffe mug for my mom. I would realy appreciate it if you could get that stuff.

Sincerely,

Kaiden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been realy good but I could be better at talking and playing. I realy want a pet rePtile or a Pet amPhibian and lamba Scooter Wheels and a hover bourd.

From,

Brice

Dear Santa,

This year I was really good but I thang I could be better about askiing CWashtas in shcool. Culd I have a trane.

From,

Jaynie

Dear Santa,

This year I was really good I can't wait for chrismas I have been getting good grades. I really really really wan't 4 birds 4 cages and decorerations for the cages. I also wan't bird feed and I also wan't How train a dragon Toys.

From,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

This year I was a good kid and all I want for chrismas is 100K Robox and 10K Robux for my siste Plus some New clothes and a New iPhone for chrismas

From,

Jacquelyne

Dear Santa

I have been really good this year. This year I want a Phone, Makeup, Candy, fidgets, head Phones, film for my Camera, art suPPlies, Water color paper, Goldfish, Colored Pencils, Markers, Carnival balloons, Sharpies, Sloth bed spread, Sloth Stuffed animals, and a Necklace.

Sincerely,

Rayleigh

Dear Santa.

This year i have Been really good. I know what i can do better this year i could be a little nicer to my Brother. I want a polrode camrae so i can mesmrising photos. I would like a new ipad or makbook.

Sensearle,

emma

Dear Santa,

This year I was realy good and I Lost my tooth it realy hert. This year I want a magic mixe, sqiushmellow, slim, PlayDough, Muny, candy, LOL twean dolls, LOL tweans fashen show.

frum: IsaBella

Dear Santa,

I kind of good. I lke the dishs actually so I now this is a Lot but can I have a ps5 for christmas and wily wut a big big Lego set.

From,

Joaquin

Dear Santa,

This year I was really good. Can you Please Bring gum, art cat Please Please Please! What I dould do Better is go to Bed on time.

Dear Santa,

This year I was Preety good this I even look for the elfs every day in the morning and afternoon they are good hiders. Thank you for comeing to my house every year i appreciate you coming here is a few things that i want this year i would like crocs, oralosy, Jordans.

from

Myles

Dear Santa,

This year I was really good. I was hopeing that I can get a hole bunch of baseball Packs and I also want a nitendo swich. I hope every buty get all that they want.

from,

Christopher

Dear Santa,

This year I was Pretty good. I got in trouble a few times. But I was good. Besides I worked relly hard! And I relly want a manikan of Harry Potter for Christmas. Well I hope you liked my letter.

Sincerely:

Abigail

Dear Santa.

this year I Ben good. But i wnat to tell you what I want for Christmas I want a basketball team but my mom wont get me a Basketball so you wil mabey.

from

Kyndra

Dear Santa,

This year I have been really good. My behavior was good I have never got in trouble at School. I think I could be better at not arguing with my sister about stuff. I want a hoverboard, an aPPle watch, art suPPlies and Jewlery.

Sincerely,

Claire

Dear Santa,

This year I was kind of good. All I want christmas is the house clean for mom and dad has good luck hunting for deer.

From:

Hailey

Dear Santa,

This year I've been sorta good, but lets not talk about that. I honestly never, EVER got cooal as a present. Speaking of present, What I truly want is a Ukelele. Going on, I love cheering the other team on P5.

Dylan

Dear Santa,

This year I was kind of good. I want nothing this year and our tree isatack tree amd it locks lice crimis there up on it and I will be not that god next year and I got mad this year and I love crismis aver but I chans my mine and I want bots.

From,

Preytun

Dear Santa,

This year I was kinda good I could do better in math. What I really want for Christmas is an iphone12, nike socks, lights to hang up in my room, Paint set, a desk. I want a lot of things for Christmas but I can't get a lot of things for Christmas tho. But I acually want a bunny for Christmas. Buty my parents will say no. So I will just stick with an iphone12, nike socks, lights for my room, Paint set, a desk, a volleyball, volleyball pads, volleyball net, volleyball shorts, volleyball shirts.

From:

Kerensa

Dear Santa,

this year i have been Pretty good. this year i want is ashes with 2 controllors super Mario worcs and super Mario Kart and donky Kong contry. and all of the stuff that comes with it like the reswitch aV cables AC adapter and thats pretty much it.

From Finnegan

Dear Santa,

This year i was good. For Xmas i want a gas mask and a tape recorder. But what i rely wnat is to have a lamberginy and i want to mr beast

From Levi

Dear Santa,

I've been ok this year but for crismas I want a turtle with a cage and pond.

From Ben

Dear Santa,

This year i was very good because i did chores made my bed and washed the dishes. The things I want for Chrismas is a gaming laptop, dolce Headset, NerF gun sniper, and a gw taminoka sweetshirt and Tamiyoka robes.

Jauilln

Dear Santa,

This year I have been pretty good. In my opinion I have had good behavoir. I have been in trouble a few times but otherwise I have been good I think I might have been a tiny bit better. I only want 5 or 6 things for Christmas. I don't know exactly I want though.

From Nolan

Dear Santa,

Do you have a dog named puppy ;aws? I wll put reandeer food on the front year. And there will be milk and cookies in the kichen. Hope you can deliver everything on my list Santa.

From: Jimmie

DEar SANI.

This year I wANT. 1 WATch. 2 a walkey talkey. 3 squISHMElloW 4 puppEt.

Love,

Lennon

Dear Santa I Have Bin Good this year I really really want my cosen Lucee to come this Chrismas I Really Really iss her.

Love,

Emily

I miss you Santa♥

Dear santa,

I'm so excited for .... CHRISTMAS! This Time I am going to give more cookies if my mom lets me. and I might give you a oreo I hope you have a great Christmas.

From: Corbin Leo Hyatt

Hi santa I think I have been rily good lately I only wont 6 things first I wont a book, a bike, a bigbe fashen set, my grandma, a new Pokemon set, sathig for my bruthers, and thats all I wont for chrasmas thank you.

Sophia

Dear santa I want for christmas hedphones and a nw iPad case. Blue? Plese thank you!!

Nora

I want Heelies. And nintendo Wha Sci toy roubbot lites for room. and flying Whi from Ak Rose Joen.

Love,

Ariel.J

thank You.

Dear Mrs. Clause;

I'm in desperate need of your help! Last year on Christmas Eve, I stayed awake until 2:30 in the morning. Just as I began to fall asleep there was a loud rucous on the roof. Suddenly, cold air came blowing into my bendroom. I went into the living room to see what was happening, and it was then that I came face to face with your husband. He was not happy about me being awake. In fact, he was so angry that he said he would skip my house in 2022. He won't even stop to dliver coal!

Please let him know, I'm sorry and hope he visits.

Mark Hamrick

Dear Santa,

I've been

Anyway now lets get down to business.

I want.........

.1 Space lego set

.2 os five

.3 nintendo

.4 nintendo games

.5 more nintendo games

.6 even more nintendo games

.7 way more nintendo games

.8 way, way more nintendo games

.10 way way way way more nintendo games

.11 all nintendo games

No name signature

Dear olyvya I know what you want But no i'm not going to make it!!! I know you have been Really, Really [email protected]@ BUT ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS for you to leave me alooone!! any who Bye!! And Remimber to leave me ALONE thank you byee!!

from buddy the elf to olyvya♥♥

Dear Nicholas You,ve been a good boy this year and your elf says he loves yo very mach, I hope you keep it up love Santa

Dear Santa,

everybody wants something speical this year like a monster truck or hot wheels car but all I want for christmas is to have a fun day and for my sister facetimes me for christmas and for my mom to make cookies and for her to get all my games on my list.

So thats all I want for christmas

love, Marseun

Dear Jackson you have been very kind this year but we can't give you any toys because one of the elves set rudolf free and rudolf broke all the Toys and supplies to make new ones. Next year we will not let rudolf free next year kids will get so many toys.

To Jackson

from santa

Dear santa Im crazy so to make me fine I want a new toilet that you can chang the water and rainbow. I also want a one wheel topul. off tricks and my hoverboard will have a friend. I want a santa hat. Lastly I want a V69ck gift card for fortnite.

Love Abel

Dear Santa

I am a Mini Back Pack. Estrella has been nouthy. And she has been trying her Best not to. And so Far she as be good. And She is a really smart girl. And tries alot to be good.

I want Money in My Mini back Pack Please and a Popit. do you know what a Popit is. it is a toy and it has bumps on it and you pop it. :)

Love Mini Back Pack

Dear: Santa

I want a Huberbord for chrissmas. With blue tooth specer and I wannt my bruther to have his tow front teeth. thanks for your consideration. Love frend.

Dear santa,

I do not care ABOUt PResents I car aBOUt my FrenDs and Famale♥ is the whol pount oF chrismis♥

Love Ella,

Dear Santa I know I hit my brother and I put still mabay on the bad list. So thise is what I whant for Chrinem fake nails pink a white a fake Gucci bag white and a big choklot bar and cat Jeans or a watrer botl pink one at dads and moms and Air Jodens and just mabey black Plats and bols and cups I know Im in 4th but I need it at dads therse kids Plastic Plats and bols and cuPs that are colerd. thank you Love you♥

Addy Harrison

Dear SAnta, I dont want ALot for christMAs.

ALL I Want is..

1: A Million bucks.

2: A ps5o.

3: A CAT (preferably ALive).

4: World peace.

So, not to much but just enought MAKe Me happy..

So you better get thos elvs Working now cuz it's ALMOSt the big day!

Love, Mia