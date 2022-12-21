CWRT guest Wing to discuss Blunt’s Raid on Van Buren

The Civil War Round Table invites the public to a presentation by author Tom Wing on the event referred to as Blunt's Raid on Van Buren at the group's next meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Wing, a knowledgeable and popular speaker and author will discuss the raid, which serves as the epilogue to the Battle of Prairie Grove. He will be discussing the rationale and purposes of the raid, the line of march from Prairie Grove to Van Buren, the running fight against Confederate pickets into Van Buren, the artillery duel across the Arkansas River and the destruction of Rebel supplies as well as the capture of steamboats.

Using firsthand accounts, Wing will outline in great detail the events of the raid, and discuss its significance in Civil War Arkansas. Particular emphasis will be placed on the Drennen-Scott house in Van Buren as a witness to the events and its inclusion in one Federal soldier remembrance.

Wing is a museum professional with 24 years in resource interpretation, program planning, exhibit design and visitor services. He is a published author and 19th Century scholar who has been interviewed on the Discovery Channel, History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and PBS. Most recently he appeared in and served as a contributing scholar in Larry Foley's Emmy award winning documentary about Fort Smith entitled Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hanging Judge.

An award-winning historic preservationist, Wing holds diversified skill sets including curriculum design; interpretive planning; client and visitor relations; human resources and recruiting; historical research; grant writing and project management. He has extensive experience serving on nonprofit boards. Wing is adept at facilitating emotional and intellectual connections for visitors at historic sites and museums as well as students in the classroom.

He is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith teaching history and historical interpretation courses and overseeing operations, public outreach and promotion of the Drennen-Scott Historic Site.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista (the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please send an email to BVCWRT Vice-President Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]