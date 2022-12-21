Class makes ornaments inspired by local sites

For the holidays, Trudy Fraser's fourth-grade class at Cooper Elementary School made ornaments inspired by Bella Vista landmarks.

Fraser explained that last year she taught in Ozark, Mo., and the mayor of the town borrowed her students' ornaments and put them on his tree.

"I am new to Bella Vista. Didn't know anything about the town," she said.

She thought her students might need to learn something about their town as well, so she had them research local landmarks for the project. Each student received a clear glass ball ornament that they could decorate with paint pens. Before decorating their ornaments they were each given a printout with a large area to draw their ideas.

Students shared what they were working on.

Kylee Melo was creating an ornament with a water tower on it.

"There's a lot of them, and I felt it was the easiest one to do because there's a bunch," she said.

Jacob Meister was busy with a paint pen making a waterfall on his ornament.

"I was looking through everything and I realized there was waterfalls everywhere, and I thought it would make a good picture," he said. "I like nature and that's why I picked the waterfall."

Jordan Glover was planning an ornament featuring the Veterans Wall of Honor.

"A few weeks ago we did a veterans concert where we sang, so I wanted to do this," he said.

Owen Chesne-Kelly decided to represent the Bella Vista Public Library on his ornament.

"I really like it because it's a peaceful place, and my mom is on the board," he said. "I like to go there and read books and do school work, and I think it does a lot for the community."

Jensen Park said the Back 40 Trails waterfall would grace his ornament.

"I've climbed on it before. It's hard," he said. "It's the first one that popped up (when he did an internet search)," he said.

Chase Adams was decorating his ornament with the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel.

"My family goes there every year to visit it," he said. "It's kind of cool to me because Bella Vista was made like, 10, 15 years ago, and this was made even before Bella Vista was made."

Arianna Willaby's ornament featured Tanyard Creek.

"Every year we go to Tanyard Creek like, five times, because we love to swim there. Our dog loves to swim there," she said. "It's really beautiful."

Fraser concluded, "I have a very good class. They took this and they ran. They're learning a little history of their town."