City Council passes STR ordinance, budget for 2023

The final meeting of the Bella Vista City Council for Mayor Peter Christie, Councilman Steven Bourke and City Clerk Wayne Jertson was a long one, weighed heavily on the front end with more talk regarding short-term rental regulation -- and subsequent passage of an STR ordinance -- and a handful of items being voted on at the back end, including the approval of the city's budget for 2023.

Christie is stepping down as mayor following two four-year terms. The Council seats currently held by Bourke, who lost in the mayoral race in the November general election, and John Flynn, who won that position in a runoff earlier this month, will be filled by Craig Honchell and Wendy Hughes, respectively, after each won December runoffs.

Jertson is stepping down as City Clerk. He will be replaced by Wanda Krug, who ran unopposed in the general election.

Before settling in to discuss a handful of amendments to the current proposed STR ordinance, the Council passed another ordinance that would amend the city's Code of Ordinances to define STRs and "to provide for inclusion of short-term rental uses within the table of uses, to determine a short-term rental usage as of right or with a conditional use permit within particular zones, and for other purposes."

That ordinance, in its third reading, was passed 6-0 by the Council.

The Council then turned to several amendments to the current STR ordinance in front of the Council, an amendment that, during the Council's September meeting, was tabled until January 2023, only to be brought off the table in November to receive its first of three readings needed for passage.

Four amendments were submitted by Councilman Jim Wozniak. These amendments came as a result of discussions over the course of two meetings he held as chairman of a committee made up of Bella Vista property owners, STR owners and non-STR owners.

The only amendment that passed out of the four calls "for properties served by on-site septic systems for wastewater, a copy of a report from a licensed septic installer or inspector certifying that the on-site septic system on the property is operational within the requirements of the Arkansas Department of Health."

That amendment passed by a 4-2 vote.

Flynn then proposed an amendment that would allow an individual wanting to build a house to be used as an STR to be granted an initial STR permit at the time they are issued a building permit. That STR permit would be counted toward the maximum permits to be issued by the city as provided by the ordinance.

That amendment passed with five councilmen voting for the measure and one abstaining.

Councilman Wilms offered three amendments to the ordinance.

The first, dealing with the listing of contact information during the application process of either a point of contact person or the STR owner, died due to the lack of a second to the motion that would have allowed discussion of the amendment prior to a vote.

The second, which addressed providing proof of whether or not a septic tank had been pumped, received only two "yes" votes to four "no" votes and thus failed. The third amendment, dealing with the number of occupants per bedroom, failed after receiving only one "yes" vote.

The Council then voted to suspend the rules and put the ordinance up for a third and final reading. The vote to suspend the rules was 4-2 in favor and, after a third and final reading, the vote to approve the ordinance was passed by a similar 4-2 vote.

One of the top items passed by the Council in the new business portion of its agenda was a resolution adopting a city budget for the city of Bella Vista for the calendar year 2023, appropriating money for each item of expenditure, and for other purposes, but not before a vote was needed to approve a corrected version of the budget that was handed out to the councilmen prior to the meeting. Both votes passed by 6-0 margins.

"Earlier today we actually determined there was an error, so the budget has changed by $57,400," Christie said before the vote. "It was in benefits and operations, primarily in the library."

Christie said $44,000 worth of benefits were left out of the budget as well as $13,000 in operations.

"These were just oversights," he said.

The Council then voted 6-0 to amend the version that had been handed out prior to the meeting, and followed that action with another 6-0 vote approving the budget.

The Council also passed two ordinances that required suspension of the rules so the Council could put the items through a third and final reading.

The first was an ordinance waiving the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Superior Automotive Group in the total amount of $46,392.00 for the purchase of one 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe special service vehicle for use by the fire department. That ordinance passed by a 6-0 vote after receiving a 6-0 vote to allow the third reading.

The second was an ordinance amending Section 107-159 applicability of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to remove the requirement that improvements, renovations or changes to existing buildings or developments that do not increase gross floor area be required to present development plans. That ordinance passed by a 6-0 vote after a 4-2 vote advanced it to a third and final reading.

In other items of new business the Council:

• Passed a resolution setting the meeting schedule of the Bella Vista City Council for calendar year 2023.

• Passed a resolution authorizing budgetary funding transfers between departments in the 2022 annual city budget.

• Passed a resolution revising and approving new service charges for ambulance services provided through the fire department.

• Passed a resolution adopting and approving the designation of the Razorback Greenway as a National Recreation Trail within the city of Bella Vista.

• Passed a resolution amending the 2022 budget to appropriate various grant revenues related to capital projects.

• Passed a resolution approving the Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion Commission's appointment of Don Harris as an industry position commissioner for a term ending July 31, 2026.

All six items passed by unanimous votes.