Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 10 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Dean Billingsley, Ray Dore and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Kay Craig.

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Dec. 12 in the game of golf were: Table One -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Bob Bower. Table Two -- first, Edie Howard; second, Kathy Ayres. Winners in Texas Canasta were: first, Winona Brackeen; second, Sharon Bower.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

St. Bernard Second Monday Pinochle

Winners Dec. 12 were: Couples -- first, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau; second, Tom and Pat Karbouski; third, Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer. Honorable Mention -- Al Akey and Stan Neukircher.

Individuals -- first, Kim Bryan; second, Fran Olsen.

This double deck pinochle club is played the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 8 were: North-South -- Joe Scott and Ned Irving; East-West -- Terri Rhodes and Sue Rolfe.

Winners Dec. 13 were: North-South -- Robert Gromatka and Len Fettig; East-West -- Laura Batey and Michael Schomaker.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m., at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 13 were: first -- Al Akey and Stan Neukircher; second -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; third -- Chuck Seeley and Ginny Swinney; fourth -- Chris and Chris King; honorable mention -- Marv Parvi and Karin Fowler.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Email scores to [email protected]