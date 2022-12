Photo submitted Santa all around the city! Santa stands outside the offices of The Weekly Vista and Neighbors Real Estate waving to passersby on Dec. 16 in bright, bright sunshine.

Thursday, Dec. 22 Potential Winter Storm Precip:83% High: 39^Low: -5 Friday, Dec. 23 Partly Cloudy Precip: 2% High: 12^Low: 2 Saturday, Dec. 24 Sunny Precip: 1% High: 20^Low: 8 Sunday, Dec. 25 Sunny Precip: 2% High: 33^Low: 25 Monday, Dec. 26 Mostly Sunny Precip: 3% High: 43^Low: 25 Tuesday, Dec. 27 Mostly Sunny Precip: 5% High: 49^Low: 40 Wednesday, Dec. 28 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 6% High: 55^Low: 45

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content