Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 5

8:30 a.m. Police received a report on Elmham Lane that someone's neighbor's dog kept getting out and was currently in the reporting person's yard.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

5:14 p.m. Police received a report on Leyland Drive that someone's log splitter was stolen while they were at work.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

1:55 a.m. Police received a report on Ealing Circle that someone heard a sound in their back yard like a person trying to open the back gate. The residence was placed on extra patrol.

Thursday, Dec. 8

10:01 a.m. Police received a report on Tavistock Drive of a barking dog. Police responded but no one answered the door, so they left a door hanger.

Friday, Dec. 9

12:01 a.m. Police received a report on McVittie Lane that someone heard knocking on their front door and there was no one there. Police checked the immediate area and placed the home on extra patrol.

12:34 a.m. Police arrested Larry Allen Lyman, 48, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Dedington.

Saturday, Dec. 10

9:23 a.m. The Bella Vista Fire Department received a report that a tree was down at Burton Lane and Arkansas Highway 340. The tree was about 20 inches in diameter.

Sunday, Dec. 11

10:36 p.m. Police received a report on Ashton Circle that neighborhood kids were shooting someone's nativity scene with BB guns.