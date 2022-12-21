Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met for the regular business meeting at the home of Linda Krysl on Dec. 14 with Annette Allsup acting as co-hostess. A cocktail party was held at the home of Linda Krysl on Dec. 18 for members and guests. A monetary gift was collected from all members to go to the NWA Children's Shelter in lieu of exchanging Secret Sister gifts. Christmas ornaments were exchanged by members. Program Chairman Lori Langley gave a program on Christmas traditions.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host the following programs/classes at Highland Crossings Center in Room 1001 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd.:

Dec. 21, 9-noon: Help clinic

Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m.: "Installing WiFi Printers" with Pete Opland

Jan. 7, 9-noon: Help clinic

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information and tickets call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

The Guild is offering an adult Beginner's Quilt Class. The class will start on Jan. 3, 2023. The class will meet weekly for approximately six weeks on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Rd. A maximum of 15 spots are available this year.

This year's project is a 72-inch-square quilt using two different blocks with borders. Supply lists will be available in December. Participants are expected to provide their own materials. The sample quilt will be posted on the website at CalicoCutups.com. If you would like to participate, please contact Chairperson Gail Storm at [email protected] to get registration paperwork.

For more information about Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild, please contact: [email protected]

