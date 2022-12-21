Bella Vista church news

First United Methodist Church

Dec. 21 is the shortest day, the longest night, this year. There will be a service of Light and Hope for The Longest Night at 6:30 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church chapel at 20 Boyce Dr. in Bella Vista.

All are welcome to the Christmas Eve services of Carols and Candlelight at noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There is one Christmas Day service at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck in Becker Hall.

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church will host two community Christmas Eve services at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel this Saturday. The first will be at 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

A third Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m. at the church which is located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Christmas Day there will be one service at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 am.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families. The pantry will be closed Dec. 28, 2022.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve worship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Worship with Beautiful Savior Church as everyone gathers at the manger in anticipation of greeting Immanuel – God with us.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Christmas Day service will revolve around favorite Christmas hymns out of the hymnal. Everyone is invited to stay after the service for a potluck brunch starting at approximately 11 a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Mondays (dance aerobics), Wednesdays (aerobics) and Fridays (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors who are working to get in shape.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Christmas Eve worship service will start at 6 p.m. and the Christmas Day worship service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The Children's Christmas program will be held on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 30.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The Christmas eve candlelight service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m.

Make reservations now for "New Year's Party in England." Midnight on a Saturday night is just too late for many, so United Lutheran is going to celebrate with friends in England who are six hours ahead of Bella Vista. On Dec. 31, the church will celebrate at 5 p.m. with a catered meal of fish and chips (choice of catfish or cod). The price is $12 and all are welcome to attend. Reservations and payment are required by noon on Thursday, Dec 22. If interested in attending, please contact the church at 479-855-1325 or send an email to [email protected] All are welcome to these events.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day worship will be at 10 a.m. Those attending are invited to wear Christmas pajamas or a favorite Christmas sweater if they wish!

Bella Vista Community Church

Christmas Eve Candlelight service is scheduled for this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church will celebrate the Advent with a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. Each Advent Sunday worship service includes lighting of the Advent candle. During this Advent season come and celebrate in the hope, joy and love given to each of us.

Highland Christian Church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register online at redcrossblood.org or in person at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

-- Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.