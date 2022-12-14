Trails discussed at POA work session

Trails were again a topic for the Property Owners Association board at a work session on Thursday, Dec. 8. Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson presented a trails update with some possible additions to the biking and hiking trails around Bella Vista.

New projects include the "Lake Ann Look Out."

There is a trail there now, but it's not sustainable, Judson explained. Because it's in a heavily-shaded area, it stays damp and "mucky." The proposed trial is a short, but critical leg, he said.

An additional quarter mile trail, part of the Little Sugar Trail west of Hwy. 71B but east of Lake Windsor, eliminates a much longer loop.The group building the trails, the Trailblazers, has determined that shorter, easier loops are well used, Judson said. There will be a safe crossing where the trail meets a golf cart path, he said.

Further north, a new section of trail approximately two miles paralleling Hwy. 71B may be added.

Also, on the other side of Hwy. 71B, a trail that connects the new Shredders Pub and the Historical Museum to Blowing Springs Park will run up the east side of the highway, but there's plenty of space, Judson said. Trail users will not be close to vehicles, he promised. The Trailblazers are also looking into the possibility of using a large gravel lot on Hwy. 71B, owned by the state, as a trail head.

During the discussion of the projects, board member Sandy Fosdick asked why the proposed trail near Lake Ann appears to include access to the dam. The dams can be used by POA members, but are not open to the general public.

That project, Judson said, is replacing an existing trail, but in order to be safe it needs to be a little longer. It does not include access to the dam.

Fosdick also had some general comments about Bella Vista's 100 miles of trails.

"How many trails are enough? The land is not unused," she said, "It's used by wildlife."

Some residents moved to Bella Vista for the forests and new construction had already taken some of the natural areas.

She also raised a safety concern where the Sugar Creek Trail addition runs close to the Kingsdale Golf Course. Having the trail so close may hurt golf rounds when golfers realize they could be sued if their ball accidentally hits a biker.

"Are we doing the golfers a just service by putting more bikers next to them?" she asked.

Board member Jerre Barron, Jr., agreed that there are some safety concerns when the trails get close to the golf courses.

"It's just an accident waiting to happen," he said, explaining that he has already seen markers for the possible trail and they are close to two different tee boxes. He suggested tabling the project until questions are answered.

Also, Fosdick said, some residents don't like the idea of a trail close to their homes and the projects will go by many new homes.

Judson said the board would have the chance to walk through the area before a vote is taken on the projects. If there are still questions, the project can be tabled. The next regular board meeting, which might include a vote, is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Country Club board room.

Some projects were approved in July 2022, including two paved trails. One is about a mile long and is an extension of the regional Razorback Greenway. It takes the trail across the closed portion of the Berksdale golf course and ends near the new Bluebird Trail off of Riordan Road. The Razorback Greenway connects the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and Bella Vista.

Another extension of the Razorback Greenway runs from Blowing Springs Park to the park area at Metfield. That one will be extended one and a half miles to Trafalgar Road.

"This is a heavily used trail." Judson said. "The Blowing Spring Connector that was added last year is heavily used by walkers, roller bladers, mountain bikers, E-bikers -- just about everybody. A lot of roof tops in that area."

It is about 10% complete, he added.

There was also an update on projects that were approved in 2021. The adaptive trail off Rillington Road, a wider trail for special needs bikes, is now called Snowbird, Judson said. Some art work was added. There will also be two new parking lots and a water hydrant added in the future.

The adaptive trail is perfect for walkers who want to walk side by side, Judson said.

The Bluebird Trail on a portion of the former Berksdale golf course now has a tunnel under Riordan Road, a picnic structure and a gravel parking lot. A playground and some art work will be added in the future.

A tunnel will be coming on Manchester Road. The project has been bid, but construction has not started. The tunnels allow people to safely cross the road.

Judson also updated the board on a land purchase for a new water tower in the Highlands. Although construction of the new water tower will not begin for four or five years, it's difficult to find the right lot for that type of project. Since the lot fits several requirements for the project, it makes sense to purchase it early.

"We think the appraisal is fair," he said.

The board will continue updating and clarifying policies and six changes will be on the agenda at the Thursday board meeting. The changes can be see on the website https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/.