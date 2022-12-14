The Weekly Vista roundup of Benton County arrest records

Benton County Arrests Dec. 5-9

Monday, Dec. 5

None

Tuesday, Dec. 6

None

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Arkansas State Police

• Kelsey Willett, 21, of 452 N. Davis St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Willett was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Rogers

• Mark Hoskins, 67, of 908 N. 10th St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Hoskins was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Friday, Dec. 9

Bella Vista

• Lester Dover Jr., 51, of 12506 Shrader Road in Pea Ridge, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Dover was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Aaron Leonmartinez, 21, of 2403 S.W. Fireblaze Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Leonmartinez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.