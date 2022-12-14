The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 14, 2022

Raymond Wesley Brown

September 1, 1927 ~ December 3, 2022

Raymond Brown, 95, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

A Memorial Service was held 5pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Bethany Meadows Community Room, Brandon, SD.

Raymond Wesley Brown was born on September 1, 1927, to Alva and Edna (Rittenhouse) Brown in Kent, MN. Ray grew up with his four siblings on the farm in Barnesville, MN. His older brother, Robert and he took jobs at neighboring farms. When Robert tragically lost his arm in a corn picker, Ray finished his and his brother's job; giving all earnings to Robert. School was too important to Ray and he graduated from Wolverton Minnesota High School. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy in the final years of World War II. On leave from the Navy, he visited his sister Rose, where he met her business school roommate, Marilyn Morse. Ray and Marilyn married in 1952 in Casselton, North Dakota, and immediately moved to Billings, Montana, where he was working for Armor, buying cattle. Ray and Marilyn's three children were born in Montana.

Opportunity at the Sioux Falls, SD Stockyards moved the family to where Ray eventually started his own cattle buying business. At home, Ray was the grill-master – cooking up burgers and steaks to accompany Marilyn's good cooking. Ray appreciated "pretty country," traveling west on family vacations and attending reunions. In retirement, Ray worked parttime at Walmart in several departments, even mixing paint. Amazingly his color blindness did not interfere. In 1997, Ray and Marilyn moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, and enjoyed 23 years of playing golf, cards and many excursions with their church shepherd group. They loved hosting their kids and grandkids where Ray would drive through the winding, hilly roads of Arkansas to wonderful destinations, and in the evening, show his card shark skills. A good time was had by all! To be closer to family, they moved back to South Dakota to Bethany Meadows, then Bethany Home in Brandon.

Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Marilyn; three children, Brenda (Chandler) Garrison, Barbara (Kim) Kusch, and Bradley (Marlene) Brown; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Online condolences at www.heartland funerals.com.

Verl K. Cumberland

1938-2022

Cameron, Missouri -- Verl Keith Cumberland, 84, formerly of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away December 6, 2022.

Born in Vinton, Iowa, November 16, 1938, he was the son of Cyrus Merl and Ruby (Wright) Cumberland.

He graduated from Jesup High School in 1957 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Upper Iowa University.

Verl was a sales director for TWA Airlines, retiring after 27 years, and later director of business development for Lockheed Martin.

He was a US Navy Veteran where he proudly served aboard the USS Shenandoah.

Verl was a member of the Bella Vista Arkansas Community Church and American Legion # 341 of Bella Vista.

He is preceded by his parents; step-fathers, Cecil Bliven and Ben Thompson; and step-son, David Shannon Burton.

Survivors: wife, Coleen, of the home; children, Chris Cumberland, Houston, Texas, Kelli (Jared) Pool, Independence, Missouri, Shantel Burton, Gladstone, Missouri; sisters, Carol Oster-Green, Bella Vista, Arkansas, Iola Krause, Chicago, Illinois; 7 grandchildren, Meghan (Cole) Sherry, Kasey Condeni, Nick Burton, Shayna Burton, Michelle Cumberland, Regan Pool, and Nathan Pool; 8 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Liam, Maxwell, Koda, Calvin, Maia, Evelyn, and Gentry; several nieces and nephews; and Verl's extended family, the Feigherts.

Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation 1-2 PM, prior to the service.

Burial in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Comfort Care Hospice and/or The Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Lezlee Holt

Lezlee Holt of Eureka Springs, Ark., was killed Dec 7, 2022, in a single car accident west of Eureka Springs on Highway 62.

She leaves behind one survivor, her sister, Ame Holt of Bella Vista, Ark.; and many friends and animals.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jack B. and Jacque Holt of Little Rock; a brother, Steele Holt of Little Rock; and her husband, James Flanery of Bella Vista.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Patrick John O'Brien

Patrick John O'Brien passed away Nov. 29, 2022, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark., after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Pat was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and graduated from high school in 1959.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and was stationed in Libya, South Africa with the Army Air Corp.

After being discharged in 1962, he was employed at the Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids for over 32 years. After retirement he moved to Arkansas so he could ride his Harley year-round. Still not being busy enough, he took a job with the Walmart home office in the intellectual properties division. He decided to retire again after 15 years. Because he enjoyed traveling, he took another job with Highland Hills Transport for 7 years.

Never one to sit still long, he was proud to have ridden his motorcycle through 48 states. Fishing and hunting were high on his list also.

He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Lifetime Harley Owners Group. He was also a volunteer at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah Vincent O'Brien, Anna Remer O'Brien, and sister, Susan Daniel.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; their children, Colleen (Brien) Hassler, John (Jami) O'Brien; three grandchildren, Vincent, Serena, Colby; and his brother, James O'Brien.

A graveside service, per his request, will be in the future at Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Kenneth John Young

Kenneth "Ken" John Young, 65, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Dec. 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Oct. 20, 1957, in Waterloo, Iowa. He graduated from Central High School in 1976 and studied horticulture at Iowa State University. In 1981 he moved to St. Louis, Mo., and worked at Mid-Western Nurseries and Zelenka Nursery. He married Joyce in 1986, and they moved to Northwest Arkansas for him to work at an up-and-coming company called Walmart. His career as a live plant buyer lasted more than 30 years; he retired in 2019. In 2005, he suffered a major heart attack. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Virginia Young.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Handy Young; his children, Aubrey Wood (Ralph), Cameron Young(Abigail); six grandchildren; his siblings, Connie Hanna, Mark Young (Patti), Lu Ann Flynn; and his mother in law, June Nagel-Stone of the home.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at New Wine Ministry, 2262 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista. Visitation will begin at noon. Everyone is invited to attend a reception and dinner following the service at the Gravette Civic Center, 401 Charlotte Street SE, Gravette, Ark.

Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.