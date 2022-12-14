The Weekly Vista listing of area Holiday Happenings

The gift of giving

• Wreaths Across America will honor our veterans on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Bella Vista Cemetery located at 34 Buckstone Dr. in Bella Vista. There will be a short program before the laying, presented by the National Honor Society from Life Way Christian School in Centerton. The local Boy Scouts troop will be there to help in the program and laying of the wreaths on the graves of veterans. Veterans, families of deceased veterans and the community are invited to attend and assist in the laying of the wreaths.

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum will be open extended hours Dec. 23 and 24 for last minute holiday shoppers in the museum gift shop as well as for those who wish to learn more about the 100+ years of Bella Vista history. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All merchandise in the gift shop will be offered at 10% off. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next to the Shredders Pub restaurant at the corner of Kingsland and Highway 71.

• The Bella Vista Fire and Police Departments are having a Battle of the Badges Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the training room of Station 1 located at 103 Town Center. Pick a side and go to the American Red Cross website to make an appointment to give. Go to redcrossblood.org and search for Bella Vista Police and Fire Department.

Song and cheer

• The Bella Vista Public Library will host Holiday Dulcimer Music featuring Gary McCarty on several dates this month: Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon; and Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. An hour of dulcimer will surely cheer and restore. McCarty served as a school band director for 31 years in Kansas and Missouri and spent seven years as the school representative for Flint Hills Music in Emporia, Kan. While in Emporia, he conducted the Emporia Municipal Band for 23 years. Now retired in Bella Vista, McCarty continues as an active jazz drummer, playing in the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra (Big Band) and several combos, as well as performing in and conducting the Bella Vista Community Concert Band. He also runs his own business, McCarty Band Services, where he does visual design for several high school marching bands.

• The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., in the Highlands Church at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista.

• The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. All are welcome and invited to donate a non-perishable item(s) for the Feed America program with NWA Food Bank. The concert is expected to last one hour.

• Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Village Baptist Church will present a cantata titled "His Name Is Jesus" with a candlelight service. All are welcome to this Christmas event at 380 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista.

Joy

• Library Express will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the library. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate and hear from a jolly special guest reader. Children are welcome to come in their holiday jammies to take a picture with the special guest. Reservations are required for this event, and can be made starting Thursday, Dec. 1, by phone at 479-855-1753 or email at [email protected] Attendance, space and supplies are limited.

• The Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church's campus. This Nativity will include music and narration as members of the congregation reenact the night Jesus was born. This event will be held on the evenings of Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. with an expected show length of approximately one hour. Highlands United Methodist Church is located at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Parking will be available in the rear parking lot on the west side of the building. Bring a lawn chair, a warm blanket and enjoy the three-dimensional depiction of the scene of Jesus' birth accompanied by inspirational music.

Near and dear

Bentonville

• The Rink at Lawrence Plaza will be open through February. This is a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. The cost is $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

Eureka Springs

• Drive-through Light Display -- This display is located at the Great Passion Play. It is currently open and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Rd. For more information go to greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley and a Polar Express train. Open now, the hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays; 2-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 and kids 5 and younger are free. The village is located at the Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Rd., and the website for more information is greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display.

• Santa in the Park -- Santa will be at Basin Spring Park for the first three Saturdays in December from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

• Christmas Tree Forest -- The trees are lit up on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel. The forest will be on display through Jan. 1.

• Christmas on Center -- With live music, selfie stations, a fire pit and Christmas decoration in downtown Eureka Springs at 6 p.m. the first four Thursdays in December. Visit christmasineureka.com for more information.

Fayetteville

• Lit Up at Live: A Christmas Pop-Up Bar at JJ's Live -- The newest music venue in northwest Arkansas is devoting a piece of its 2,000+ cap space to all things "holiday cheer" through the month of December. The staff has worked hard to deck the halls with Christmas lights, wrapping paper walls, life size Santa inflatables and even a naughty or nice list. Lit Up at Live has a list of holiday themed cocktails just as impressive as the pop-up bar's decor. The lineup of delicious drinks has something for everyone with clever names like "All the Jingle Ladies" and "You'll Shoot Your Rye Out." The pop-up bar is open Monday-Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 6 p.m.-midnight now through Dec. 23. A list of open dates, times and a visual of the holiday themed cocktails are best viewed on the venue's Instagram page: @jjslivear or via their website jjslive.com.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- This display features over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

• Santa Claus -- Jolly ol' St. Nick will be in downtown Fayetteville to meet and snap photos with everyone during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates and times for photos with Santa are: Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• Holidays at George's Majestic Lounge -- A Boom Kinetic holiday show starts at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17 ($15); Holidays with The Ton3s (formerly The Hamiltons) and Funk Factory happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 ($20); Muses Holiday show starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 ($10) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Santa Drop -- Santa Claus and his elves rescheduled their sky dive date for 10 a.m. Dec. 17. After the drop Santa will take his place in a C-130 Hercules at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum and guests will write their Christmas Wishes onto a paper airplane for Santa to read later and then meet Santa for photos. In case of bad weather, Santa will skip the dive and hang out in the museum. Gates open at 10 a.m More information at arkansasairandmilitary.com/santa-drop.

• Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center -- A drop-in, family-friendly holiday space with special holiday drinks and snacks, games and holiday cheer, open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23. More details including reservation times for fire pits both and snow globe domes and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Rd. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears and anything that sparkles and/or jingles are invited accessories for those competing (and spectators, too!). The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. (registration is $45) and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. ($17.50 -- prices increase after Nov. 17) and light snacks are included the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. No pets please. For more information visit bgozarks.org.

Siloam Springs

Riverside Festival of Lights -- Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, Carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31, from 6-10 p.m. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle and can be paid at the gate. The festival is located at 17023 Chamber Springs Rd. For more information go online to riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

McDonald County

A dozen church kids will bring a message of hope and celebrate the heritage of a 117-year-old chapel originally built to be a haven for the community. A group of children, ages 2 to 16, will present the unique program on Friday, Dec. 23 at SimsBerry Chapel, 101 State Highway 90. The event will begin with a free prime rib dinner, starting at 6 p.m., with the play to follow. Reservations are not required for the event, which is open to the public.

Celebrate the New Year!

Fayetteville

New Year's Eve with Arkansauce -- two nights with Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Siloam Springs

New Years Eve with Hillestad -- the fun begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, with a Cher-e-oke (Cher-themed karaoke) from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at The Park House Kitchen + Bar located at 201 W. University St. Check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/kimberlyhillestadmusic for more information.

McDonald County

New Years Eve at Ruckers Music and Mayhem -- A "Simply Seger" concert with champagne, party favors, giveaways and a $500 cash balloon drop at midnight at 76 Wright Hill Lane in Jane, Mo., (on the corner of Highways 71 and 90). Visit their website at ruckersmusicandmayhem.com for more information.

•••

Email your holiday event to [email protected]